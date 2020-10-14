Some years ago, I went to see my late mother at her house on the south side of Chicago. When I went in, although I knew she was glad to see me, I could tell something was wrong. I gave her a hug and then asked “What’s the matter, Mom?
She told me she had just read a book about what to expect at different stages of life. Then she told me, with sadness in her eyes, that the book ended at age 65. I think she must have been in her late 60s at the time.
I told her the different stages of life discussed in the book were probably related to census data or the expected retirement age of most people – 65. At nearly 70, my mother was very energetic, always working on her piano, writing, singing, cooking, taking care of her grands and great-grands, volunteering as chaplain (she was an ordained minister) at a nearby hospital and, otherwise, looking quite well and keeping busy. She was young.
Although she had overcome some health issues years before, now she was fine. But my comment about the book left her unimpressed. It gave me something to think about, too.
I’m not too sure that youth is just a state of mind. I’ve read some stuff, like an article in The Huffington Post, that says it is, but I question the adage.
I think youth, or youthfulness, involves genetics, good health habits such as eating the right foods, and being overall healthy.
I’ve been in situations where I’m visiting two other people of about the same age, say 65 or so. One of them is all bent over, walking slowly, skin wrinkled, and constantly complaining.
The other is bouncing along, talking about football or some other thing in great detail, laughing, and seemingly enjoying life. To me, that goes beyond the idea of youth as a state of mind. It’s a state of being, or beingness.
I knew what was troubling my mother about that book. Whether it was intended, and with all my quick blabber about the census and retirement, the main message was that senior citizens don’t count for much.
Our society is obsessed with looking youthful, no matter how we actually feel. Over a lifetime, the average adult American spends $200,000 to $250,000 to maintain a youthful look. The money is spent on creams, ointments, pills, dental implants, face lifts, tummy tucks, butt tucks, and whatnot.
Now, don’t get angry with me. I’m the last one to try to tell grown folks how to spend their money. I’m just an old opinion writer.
And, in my opinion, people would be a lot better off if they ate right, stopped drinking alcohol and sodas, avoided sweets, drank plenty of water, got plenty of rest, and exercised.
None of that costs much of anything. In fact, it might save a person a few tens of thousands of dollars and extend their life, health, and youthfulness in the bargain. Besides, what good is it to look young if you feel old?
Since I am far from perfect, however, I thought I would ask a few friends and relatives for their opinion. I gave them what’s called a prompt: “How do you know when you’re getting old?”
They sent lots of thoughtful answers to me, some uplifting, some funny, some cynical. One wrote back this variation of a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “Every morning I get the newspaper in bed and the first thing I do is look in the obits. If my picture isn’t there, I get up.”
Another sent a quote from someone named F.L. Wright: “The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.”
Still another said, “You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than your birthday cake.”
Then, a George Bernard Shaw quote: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing.”
Statistically, with a lifespan of 78 years, the majority of Americans are living longer than ever. But, without getting too preachy about it, it’s not about how long you live, it’s about how well you live.
So, in this time of pandemic, I suggest doing things that are both joyful and youthful. In particular, try to find ways to avoid stress. Be wise.
Youth is not wasted on the young. It’s not just a state of mind, it’s the way of all living things.
Have a nice day.
