Last week’s news was dominated by President Trump’s campaign rally speech in which he said four members of Congress, all women of color, should go back where they came from. You know the old racial taunt: America, love it or leave it!
Well, TV’s talking heads, Democrats and the party’s presidential candidates, and all sorts of folk jumped out of the bushes to shout that President Trump is a racist. Trump, unwilling to back off his campaign statement, said, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”
So who is right? Trump’s critics, or Trump himself? To find an answer to that question, it is necessary to define what the term “racist” means. My computer dictionary says a racist is “a person who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.”
That nice definition omits the at least 400-year-old social and cultural appendages attached to the word. This latter view gets into a thing called “institutional racism.” In that form, racial prejudice becomes policy that works to demonize, ostracize, and economically pulverize, marginalized groups.
But there’s another problem with calling someone a racist. If, for example, you filled the former Anderson High School Wigwam with people of all ethnicities and asked, “Will anyone in the audience who is a racist please stand up?" Most likely no one would stand.
In today’s politics, and perhaps in society in general, nobody wants to be called a racist. Even worse, people on the right (conservatives) call people on the left (liberals) racists. People on the left call people on the right racists.
That is why, in previous columns, I have said I am dropping the word from my vocabulary. By its loosey-goosey dictionary definition, as the term is commonly used and pretzel-ized, it hardly means anything coherent.
Instead of racist, I prefer to use “ignorant” or “culturally incompetent.” The ignorant definition means a person does not know any basic biology, anthropology, sociology, or any other -ologies you can think of. The term distorts millions of years of human achievement and the development of whole civilizations that pre-date the Christian era.
That’s the culturally incompetent piece. If one group believes it is innately better than any other group, and that nothing produced by these other groups is worth anything, that group is culturally incompetent.
People in this group believe their art is better than all other art; their music is superior; they are the masters of science, medicine, various technologies; and, in general, that their flatulence smells like perfume. They think they have no need for VIPOO.
People in this group also believe they own, or have the right to own, everything — land, air, or sea. There have been many such groups throughout modern civilization. Belief in their superiority has led to thousands of bloody wars, and the death of untold millions.
I don’t give a rat’s rump whether or not President Trump is a racist. Trump’s beliefs are not the problem. The problem is millions of Americans who are either ignorant or culturally incompetent. In a democracy, that is the only way a so-called racist can become the nation’s leader.
As to sending people back where they came from, if that illogic were generally applied in this nation, the only group left would be Native Americans. As we all know, America is a nation of immigrants, and will ever be so.
In this, I am reminded of a song by the great Paul Robeson, “The House I Live In.” Here are a couple of its short verses:
What is America to me? A name, a map, the flag I see,
A certain word, “democracy” what is America to me?
The house I live in, the goodness everywhere,
A land of wealth and beauty with enough for all to share,
A house that we call freedom, the home of liberty,
And the promise for tomorrow, that’s America to me . . .
If you like those words, you can find the entire Robeson version on YouTube. Ol’ blue eyes, Frank Sinatra, also did a wonderful version. More than anything else, songs and poetry speak eloquently to who we are.
In this raucous land, there is room for everyone. In spite of all the challenges and threats we face, if we can just face each other with dignity and respect, we’ll be just fine.
Have a nice day.
Anderson resident Primus Mootry is a retired school teacher. His column appears Wednesdays in The Herald Bulletin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.