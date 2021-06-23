As most know, last week President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. The holiday is formally called The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
With the exception of 14 House Republicans, the bipartisan legislation moved quickly through both the House and the Senate by a 415-14 vote, barely a day or so before the new holiday.
It is worth noting that, even without the legislation, 47 states and Washington, D.C., recognized the day either ceremonially or through state legislative action. Now, as law of the land, the legislation makes June 19 a day off for all federal employees, and acknowledges the moral stain of slavery on this nation.
I must admit, though, I had never heard of Juneteenth until a few years ago. It was neither celebrated in Tennessee, where I was born, nor in Chicago, where I grew up.
Even now, as I probe more deeply into the significance of, and possible ramifications of making this date a federal holiday, I am learning more. What is obvious on the surface is that Blacks were kept in slavery in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
What is less obvious is that President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation did not, and was not intended to, free all slaves in every state. Its purpose was to free slaves in states that were in armed rebellion against the Union.
Since slavery was at essence an economic engine for Southern states, outlawing the immoral practice would hit those states right in their pocketbook. And so, the proclamation was as much an economic and military strategy as it was a purely humanitarian one.
I learned two things here. One, Lincoln and the federal government were doing everything possible to damage the South’s military and economic strength. In the early years of the Civil War, the South, led by its president, Jefferson Davis, and military leader Gen. Robert E. Lee, were beating the socks off federal troops.
The war gave slaves a pathway to freedom. As thousands fled to Union military camps, as property, they were held and protected as contraband. Their option was to get recaptured and returned to slavery, or worse. Although federal troops had no particular fondness for Black slaves, they later found them useful as stretcher bearers, grave diggers, cooks, and the like.
In time, however, thanks to agitation by men like the great Frederick Douglass and other abolitionists, slaves entered the war as soldiers and, by the end of the war in 1865, there were 180,000 Blacks, slaves and freemen, in the Union army (including entire regiments such as the 54th Massachusetts, and nearly 20,000 in the navy. Thirty thousand were killed, or died of diseases.
In this, I learned too that most of the soldiers on either side had no clear idea of what they were fighting for. Black soldiers fought for freedom and an end to slavery. White federal soldiers fought to preserve the Union. Confederate soldiers (Gen. Lee may be the best example) were fighting for the secessionist states from which they came. Besides, many of these soldiers, both Union and Confederate, soldiers were just boys. They knew little of the horrors of war.
The second thing I learned, and that I continue to explore, is that Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation on the battlefield at a place called Antietam. The battle at Antietam is believed to have been the bloodiest one-day battle fought on American soil. Although he detested slavery, bringing an end to it, as I suggested earlier, was not his primary aim. His aim was to preserve the Union at all costs.
The cost was high. When the war ended in 1865, more than 600,000 soldiers were killed. Some scholars argue that the real number was closer to 1 million. Antietam and Gettysburg were turning points in the war, as was William Tecumseh Sherman’s scorched earth siege of Atlanta and other Southern cities.
Unlike other secessionist states like South Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, Texas was a latecomer to the Confederate States of America. But Texas did send soldiers into the war. And Texans owned a relative few slaves.
That said, there was no excuse for Texas not to free slaves, even if it was only one. They knew. Must we carry this stain forever? Will we get past our current culture wars? Will we begin talking with one another about the facts of our history, however beautiful or ugly? Will we celebrate Juneteenth?
