For hundreds of years, the relationship between law enforcement authorities, including the court system, has a long and tortured relationship with African Americans and the places where they live, work and play. America’s law enforcement policies and various entities (e.g., local police, the FBI, the DEA, and the prison system) have functioned as a de facto arm of governmental agencies, private enterprise and racist cultural notions across all major systems (including education, housing, employment, business development, politics and government, and so forth.)
All of these systems, working together by law or custom, have meant that the American Dream is out of reach for millions of Black folk. I do not choose to go into the litany of documented facts that support this view. But the facts are there, and they are indisputable. I suggest it is wiser for those who are interested to use books, magazines and your Google machine to find these facts. The reason I call it a suggestion is because there are many people who, for whatever their reasons, have no interest in inconvenient facts that contradict what they already believe. It is the visceral fat of confirmation bias.
To begin, from a historical/cultural standpoint, after the Civil War Blacks were subject to what is known as Jim Crow laws or Black Codes. These were laws used to incarcerate Blacks who were denied the opportunity for honest work, were then arrested for the crime of vagrancy.
Once imprisoned, especially in the South, Blacks were used to provide labor for public and private enterprises at little or no pay, and, in short, placed in a system of legalized servitude. At the time, the police and local courts were the primary agents of these unjust laws.
This was “law and order.” But whose law, and what order? In this and other more modern circumstances, the laws were unjust. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quoted St. Thomas Aquinas in his famous “Letter From A Birmingham Jail”: “An unjust law is not law at all.”
The idea of “order” ties into deeply rooted white cultural notions of Black criminality, Black laziness, and the idea that Blacks had to be forced to work and “stay in their place.” Given the long history of such wrongheaded practices and ideas, it is easy to understand that many past presidents, governors, courts and law enforcement agencies bought into it. This destructive thinking is what, I believe, has greatly contributed to what today we call “systemic racism.” This is law and order with no justice, and only the façade of peace.
I believe it was also King who said “peace is not the absence of violence, it is the presence of justice.” One of the cries we hear today from very diverse protest groups is “No Justice! No peace!” Those words, in the sense that Dr. King meant them, constitute neither aggression nor a wild-eyed threat. Instead, they echo the words of some of the wisest men who have lived throughout the ages.
I need both hands and all my toes to count the number of U.S. presidents, governors, mayors, or other high-ranking officials who claim the “law and order” moniker. When I hear it, I immediately suspect they have no idea what they are saying. After all, law and order is not synonymous with justice and peace. Far from it. This startling dichotomy of thought and reason leaves us with more prisoners, more prisons, more cops, more distressed communities, and more non-solutions to the difficult problem two Americas, one white, one Black and brown. (Google “The Kerner Report.”)
To wrap this up, our leaders are thinking of America’s foundational idea that we are a nation of laws. Whose laws? And, whatever those laws are, for which group? The rich? The poor? The disenfranchised? Jacob Blake? Breonna Taylor? George Floyd? The same questions might be asked of the concept of peace. Peace for whom? By ignoring the deeper meanings of these terms, we will assure ourselves that neither law, order, justice, nor peace will ever be achieved.
I believe it is past time for us to come together in ways we never have before: clear-eyed; unselfish; and a willingness to have difficult conversations that may lead to real conversations and real solutions. Accordingly, as one of my favorite authors wrote: “Not every fact that is faced can be changed, but no fact can be changed unless it is faced.”
Have a nice day.
