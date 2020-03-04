Millions of Americans will watch their favorite NCAA teams battle to reach the Final Four. We love our basketball. We love this very special time in college basketball. This year, however, there may be no fans in the stadiums. The games may be played in empty arenas, shown only on television.
A sports advocacy group, the National College Players Association, wrote this to NCAA officials: “In regard to the March Madness tournament and other athletic events there should be a serious discussion about having these events without an audience present.” So it’s possible fans may be wearing their body paint and team jerseys in their living room.
The reason? Coronavirus. As this deadly, incurable, airborne virus spreads across the world, it is any place crowds congregate — stadiums, schools, shopping malls, concert halls, and so forth — may be shut down for weeks, months, or longer.
Six thousand miles away, Japan, after having spent billions preparing to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, may have to cancel the games. Twenty-eight cases of illness due to the virus have been detected there, and over 3,000 (and rising) cases in various countries, mainly China.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (see CDC.gov), the best way to deal with this out-of-control health threat involves early diagnosis, containment, and, for those who are not infected, staying away from crowds, frequent hand washing, keeping your hands away from your face, and not touching surfaces such as stair or escalator railings.
There is no cure. Some will have symptoms like the flu, others will die. And, although the numbers of those infected may seem small, the easy transmission of the virus from one person to another and its 14-day latent period make even one case in a given community a cause, not for irrational fear, but for real concern.
I would not call this madness. I call it an abundance of caution. What is madness, though, is the Trump administration’s slow response to the outbreak and its advice that we have little to worry about. We are being told that the average person is unlikely to contract the virus or, if they do, that the symptoms will not be all that bad. Huh?
Who, I wonder, is the “average person?” Your grandma? Your asthmatic child? Your sneezing school teacher? The guy who comes to fix that leak under your sink? Exactly who are these “average” people? Where are they to be found?
Although medical science says the most vulnerable are the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and those who have breathing problems, to me, that could be just about anyone. Under the circumstances, the message is madness.
More madness occurred a couple of weeks ago. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s adviser and sometimes surrogate, went on national TV and claimed the virus was a Democrat plot to kill Americans, wreck the economy, and defeat his dad in the November presidential election. FOX TV news and popular radio host Rush Limbaugh have echoed this madness.
Meanwhile, “average people” are buying face masks, stockpiling groceries, getting 3-month supplies of prescription drugs they used to buy only 30-day supplies of, hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. They don’t see this as a political issue. They see it as a life-or-death issue.
I guess a deeper cause of the madness lies in the fact that Americans have lost faith in truth. We don’t know what to believe. On top of that, governmental and other institutions that have been relatively stable for decades seem to be crumbling. These include schools, home, church (the building blocks of community), politics, and government as a whole.
It’s madness. One of the main reasons for the madness is that things are moving so fast our heads are spinning. Right now, what I’m writing to meet a Monday deadline may be completely off by the time you read it on Wednesday.
Think about it. We have just had an openly gay man who is married to another man running for president. From a cultural standpoint, such a thing, I suppose, would have been next to unthinkable just five years ago. But his sexual preference today has not seemed to be an issue.
Yep. March of 2020 is about a lot more than basketball. It’s about achieving good faith communication. It’s about truth. It’s about finding our way in a world that seems to have gone mad.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.