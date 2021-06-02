I join you and millions of Americans in commemorating the lives of soldiers who served in our military in any capacity, and the hundreds of thousands who fought and died in defense of this country of ours.
As it happened, this past Memorial Day occurred at a time when it is clear that fight must go on. Democracy is not a gift. It is an idea that requires constant vigilance and, if necessary, the readiness to fight to preserve the noble causes in which it is rooted — freedom, justice and equality.
Two of the signature events of Memorial Day are a presidential visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier. These are noble gestures. My only wish is that we will find a way to treat living veterans better than we do.
Unfortunately, as I write this, and as to constant vigilance, we seem to have lost our way. Hate crimes are on the rise; states like Texas, Arizona, and others with Republican-led legislatures are acting to restrict voters in the next election; on Jan. 6, the United States Capitol Building — the citadel of our democracy — was violently attacked by insurrectionists loyal, not to democratic ideals, but to a person. I believe 400 have been charged so far; the George Floyd murder ripped the covers off police misconduct and spurred a national outcry for police reform; and glaring social economic, social and income inequities have been revealed.
Add to this combination of events a tragedy that 100 years ago in a place called Black Wall Street. This was a section of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a thriving Black community was attacked by a white mob comprising private citizens, police agencies, and the military (including National Guardsmen and airplanes). To the few survivors, it was like yesterday.
I was getting ready to expound on each of these anti-democratic events when my mind took a u-turn. Arlington National Cemetery? How many were buried there? How did it come to be? And what’s the story on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? I never really learned much about these places in school. And although I’ve been in that part of the world many times, I’ve never visited either place.
I decided then and there that I needed to go see these places. I also decided that I would do a little online research to find out more about them. Here’s what I found:
Arlington National Cemetery was established just after the Civil War and, not without controversy, on land owned by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The number of half-dead soldiers returning to Virginia during and after the war was so great that local cemeteries could not accommodate them. As a result, the federal government acquired the land and turned it into the solemn place where 400,000 soldiers are buried — from the Civil War through Iraq.
If you believe Wikipedia, “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.” The Tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The men who sculpted the monument also sculpted the Lincoln Monument. It was unclear to me how many soldiers are buried there, although I did find mention of just over 2,000 Confederate Unknowns who apparently are buried elsewhere at Arlington.
I saw the neatly rowed headstones at Arlington during President Biden’s speech on their behalf. I heard the bugle sound of taps. Again, I decided I must go there one day to pay personal tribute to the thousands of men and women of all colors who fought and died for this country and, in so doing, fought for me.
That thought brought something else to mind. Every American, every school child, should see the Arlington National Cemetery and The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. If that were done, perhaps we would not be so quick to picnic and parade on Memorial Day. Perhaps we would become much slower to go into any war.
The sound of taps is a call to reckoning. The soldiers interred at Arlington are not fighting for democracy any more. They are not fighting for anything.
Instead, they have left it to us to fight, hopefully in peaceful ways, to glorify the hallowed ground under which they have found eternal rest.
Have a nice day.
