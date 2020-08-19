I have told this story may times. Somehow, of all my memories and all my life-and-death adventures, the story sticks in my mind:
In the early 1950s, when I was a boy of 7 or 8 years old, before my mother left my father and took my four sisters and me to live with her mother in Florida, I would shine Daddy’s shoes almost every day. He taught me how.
First, I carefully cleaned each shoe with saddle soap and a damp cloth. After cleaning them all over (especially the crevice between the upper part and the sole), and wiping dust off the strings, I would begin the polishing job.
With a rag torn from one of Daddy’s old T-shirts, I’d get a swipe of black polish. then begin making deep-in-the leather tiny circles over each shoe and the outer edge of the soles. I did this until the shoes were shiny, but not shined.
(Sometimes, when Daddy had stepped away for a moment or two, I would slide my little boy feet into his way-too-big shoes and clop around the room, trying to walk the way he walked in them. When I heard his footsteps as he came back, I would quickly get out of the shoes and get back on the job.)
After the tiny circles, I’d put a little spit on a piece of a nylon rag and brush back and forth, slap! slap!, like those shoeshine boys I had seen working the sidewalks of downtown Nashville. This brought the shoes to a high shine, or, as Daddy called it, a spit shine.
After that, he would give me a bottle of liquid polish. Using an old toothbrush, I would trace around the outer edges of the sole, and especially the threads that held the top of the shoe and the sole together.
I’d then inspect each shoe, looking for missed spots or smudges. There was a lot at stake in getting it right. I knew my dad would inspect them the very same way, and I always wanted to please him. Plus, if he was pleased, he would flip a nickel.
Sure enough, when he came to get his shoes, he’d pick up one, then the other. Then he would inspect them like I said. “Good job, son!” After those words, he would always say, “Any job worth doing is worth doing well!” With those words, he’d flip me the nickel.
A nickel! That was a lot of money for a little boy in those days. Why, back then, a gallon of automobile gas cost less than 20 cents, and you could buy a whole house for $7,000. Of course, I did not know that at the time, but I sure knew what a nickel could buy!
Daddy went to work early in the morning, before I went to school. Sometimes I’d watch him as he made his way up the 22nd Street hill from where we lived, across the glittery, black-tarred Heiman Street a half a block away, until he disappeared alongside the railroad trestle that led to Meharry Hospital, where he worked as a lab technician.
(On weekdays when there was no school, I remember he’d hoist me on his broad shoulders and carry me to work with him. From my perch, I would look down to be sure his shoes were still shining.)
On school days, after I got my nickel, on the way to school I would stop at Miss Burchett’s grocery store to buy some candy to go along with the lunch Mama made that day. At Miss Burchett’s, I’d buy an Almond Joy. I believe this candy is still around, but not like it was then. Back then, there were two big chocolate-covered bars filled with thick, sweet coconut cream, and topped off with two almonds each. It cost one nickel.
During lunch at school, there were twin girls, Ora and Cora. Cora was the prettiest, but she paid me little attention. I still gave her one of the bars. Ora, though pretty too, got a bar of the Almond Joy. It was a little boy’s dilemma. I liked Cora, but it was Ora who liked me. Baffled, like Daddy told me, I treated them both the same.)
Anyway, time marches on. Daddy died years ago. Here I am now, at 75, thinking about him, and how I would gladly accept a nickel to shine his shoes once more.
