Last Monday, I was riveted by the television news coverage of former Minneapolis law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd. Chauvin’s deadly knee-on-the-neck action was caught on cellphone and police cameras. The footage went viral.
The incident occurred almost a year ago, last May. The delay in bringing it to trial is due to the usual shenanigans of lawyers fighting a big case — pleas for dismissal, change of venue, and so forth. The judge in the case determined there was no need for such moves, and the selection of jurors and the trial itself is being conducted in Minneapolis.
Today, the centerpiece of the trial was the prosecution’s opening argument. This included the videotape, of course, and also a granular cross-examination of a female dispatcher and another young woman who worked at a nearby Speedway gas station. Along with the damning videotape, their combined testimony mapped out the actions of Chauvin, the officers complicit in his crime, and passersby who begged him to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck. That put jurors and the public in the exact place where the murder took place.
I suppose the best hope for Chauvin’s defense team is the remote possibility that the jury will find him not guilty, or that they can convince at least one of them to do so, thereby forcing a mistrial.
But I don’t think either is likely.
In my view, two things are paramount: one, this trial should not take weeks of testimony; and two, based on the video of Floyd’s death, the jury should take only five minutes to return guilty verdicts on each of the murder charges confronting the former officer (MPD fired him immediately after the incident, and Floyd’s family already has received a $27 million settlement).
As I suggested earlier, a finding of not guilty, or a mistrial, for Chauvin would be a national disgrace. There are few here, and millions around the world, who did not see that horrible videotape showing Chauvin using his knee to choke the life out of Floyd in just about nine minutes. I’m not sure, but I think the whole case turns on the officer’s intent.
Did he fear for his life? No.
Did he believe Floyd was a danger to himself or others? No.
Near his end, did Floyd have a pulse? Was he able to resist? No, and no.
If the answer is, in fact, “no” to each of these questions, then why was it necessary to kill the man?
That is the most terrible question. Black men have been killed and lynched by police (or the equivalent, e.g., vigilante groups) officially since 1870. In more than 100 years since then, by some estimates, there have been 5,000 of these murders.
Also, just recently, there have been many cases (e.g., Trayvon Martin) where officers or vigilantes have killed black men with no consequences whatsoever.
The question is a terrible one because it calls into question every facet of law enforcement in this country, including our courts and the laws that are supposed to govern them. If these systems do not work, and people say nothing, my big, strong, arrogant nephews could be the next “George Floyd.” One of my friends could be next. I could be next. In the end, it could be you.
And so, as Rev. Al Sharpton said: “This is not just a trial of Derek Chauvin. America is on trial.” That is why it is so important to heed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: We are connected. What happens to me will one day happen to you.
Already, since Floyd’s death, practically every city in the nation has instituted some type of police reform, even here in Anderson. Unfortunately, I think most of these “reforms” do not go far enough to achieve lasting changes in the culture of policing, but I will take what I can get.
In the meantime, I think groups like Black Lives Matter will continue to push for better police/community relations, and greater accountability among our broken law enforcement, court, and probation systems. What do we have to lose?
Part of the answer to who we are as a nation lies in how we treat the least among us — justice for all, or no justice at all.
Have a nice day.
