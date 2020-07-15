As the novel coronavirus spirals out of control, I think opening our public schools is a bad idea. School districts around the country are scurrying to find ways to open in a few weeks, but there is no coherent plan for doing so.
This, because the Trump administration (against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health experts, leading educators and teachers unions), has said our schools must open for the sake of the children.
Here is why I contend it is a bad idea:
To begin, it is President Donald Trump’s failed administration that has separated thousands of immigrant children from their families, and put them in cages. These children have had to sleep on concrete floors, go hungry, and suffer other known physical and psychological terrors. Families have been separated, with their children scattered to the wind. In view of this, why would we believe the Trump administration cares about our children?
A while ago, it was that same type of partisan push that had panicked city and education leaders considering arming teachers as a way to thwart mass shootings in schools. Full blown, the biggest beneficiaries of that gem of an idea likely would have been the NRA and gun manufacturers. Our children would have been no safer and, perhaps even less safe. Opening our schools during the pandemic is a bad idea.
We are led to believe that it is for the sake of the children. But how can that be so? How can we allow one group of children to be locked in cages, separated from their families, suffer illnesses and hunger, then turn around and say we care about another group of children – even our own? As it says in the old spiritual song, you can’t be a saint by day, and a devil by night.
Here is the thing: education service delivery from the collegiate level down to preschool is a vital industry worth nearly one trillion dollars. At the K-12 level alone, the industry serves over 50 million children and employs millions of administrators, teachers, counselors, cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers.
As brick-and-mortar operations, they require millions of desks, chairs, other furnishings, computer systems, heating and cooling, lighting, and other infrastructure supports. In short, in these and other ways, they are an important source of revenue to local businesses and, through taxes, to city and state governments.
In order to make them safe, they would have to be reconfigured to accommodate social distancing. Everyone in the building would have to wear masks. Regular testing and contact tracing for children and adults would have to be regularly conducted. The buildings and school buses would have to be disinfected every day. It would be similar with day care operations.
Such actions would cost money. In spite of this obvious fact, I have yet to hear that, along with the exhortation to open schools, no money has been allocated.
One other thing to consider is that the federal government pays only a relatively small percentage of total school funding. Through property taxes, most of the money comes from state and local communities. For this reason, the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal funding as the means to force state governments to open schools is an empty threat.
I do not pretend this situation has easy answers. I believe all Americans want public schools to open. Over 200 years or more, it, along with football games, basketball games, proms, graduations and other school activities, has become a custom.
Leaving public schools closed ultimately will be up to governors, mayors, local education leaders, school districts and parents. It is necessary for difficult choices to be made based on what is happening given the distinct characteristics within each district.
If schools don’t open, it would be a major disruption to the national economy. To the extent that our slowly moving economy appears to be coming back, the slow improvement is one of the few things the Trump administration can point to and say it is doing a good job. So what? Are we supposed to gamble with our children’s safety for the sake of electoral politics?
If schools are closed, there would also be negative economic impacts. But our children would be a whole lot safer. But, I am afraid, it’s pay now, or pay a whole lot more later. There is no easy way out. We must choose wisely.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.