Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran July 14, 2021.
What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up
Like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore —
And then run?
Does it stink like rotten meat?
Or crust and sugar over — like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags
like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?
— Langston Hughes, 1950
Langston Hughes is one of the most celebrated poets from the period known as The Harlem Renaissance. “What Happens to a Dream Deferred?”, also called “Harlem,” asks a number of questions about the hopes and aspirations of African Americans of his era living in a rigidly segregated America.
As time has passed, and especially today, I think the poem may have meaning for all Americans. What is the American dream? Is it still alive? Are we on the brink of a cultural explosion?
First, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. suggested in his “I Have A Dream” speech, the dream is rooted in the Declaration of Independence and the idea that “all men are created equal.” His interpretation of the dream is a simple one: one day we will all be able to work together, pray together and join hands in the journey to true freedom.
Scholars, historians, philosophers and theologians have interrogated the meaning of the American dream. In fact, I am a bit amazed that such a simple concept has for so long been the subject of debate, varied interpretations, and even violence. After all, as we all know, Dr. King was assassinated for preaching the idea, whether for Americans or for people in far-off places such as Vietnam.
In my view, when it comes to the dream here in the place where it was born, Americans really don’t want very much. We want to be free to worship as we please; free to think and speak as we please; have enough income to own a house and provide for our children; feel secure in our homes and in the streets; have access to good health care and a decent education for our children.
In other words, even with hard work, I don’t believe most Americans are dreaming of becoming billionaires or captains of industry. More than anything else, we want to be free. We want to live in a just world. Is that too much to ask?
If the “wants” I mentioned sound political, they are. Support for all of them is spelled out in a piece of proposed legislation that has been languishing in the U.S. Senate since last March. It’s called the “For the People Act” (Google it). But “Graveyard Mitch” and his cohorts have refused to take it up. For political expediency, I suppose, they appear to be saying, forget about “we, the people.”
In spite of pushback from various quarters, as an irrepressible optimist, I believe the dream is still very much alive. It’s in our national DNA. No matter our station in life, we are all Americans. And I am not the least bit concerned about this nation’s past sins, except that we may learn something from them. I think we need to fix where we can, and build where we must. Some say we cannot afford to do these things. I argue that we cannot afford not to.
The option is not pretty. There is already talk of “culture wars.” Many state legislatures are taking steps to make it more difficult for citizens to vote.
There are infrastructure and environmental threats that cannot be ignored. These things cannot be left to “sag like a heavy load.” Instead, they must be lifted.
The last thing I believe, beyond the questions I laid out earlier, is my belief that these things must be addressed locally first. We don’t live in Washington, D.C. We don’t live in Chicago, New York or any of the big cities. We live right here in Madison County. This is the place to begin, not with rhetoric, but with collective work. Not with can’t do, but can do.
In my view, if there is a hitch in our local giddyup, it is that we are not working together to solve our problems at the scale at which these problems present themselves. As a result, we are unable to fully leverage the human and financial resources that are necessary to make a difference we can see.
We are then challenged to put the past behind us, and work to keep the dream alive.
Have a nice day.