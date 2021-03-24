We are in a whirlpool of troubles. Let’s see:
• There was that horrific mass murder of Asian Americans in Georgia last week.
• The trial of Minneapolis law enforcement officer, Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, is underway.
• The men who allegedly caused the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6 insurrection have been identified and likely will be charged with murder.
• In a strictly partisan vote, all Congressional Republicans voted against the immensely popular Democratic-sponsored $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to fight COVID-19 and put money in the hands of millions of moderate to low income Americans.
• There are rumors of new and potentially grave tensions between the United States and China, and harsh words with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.
• And did I mention, crazy weather, climate change, nuclear proliferation, or other man-made or natural catastrophes that threaten human existence?
In this whirlpool of events, in spite of what appear to be every reasonable, science-based effort, including dramatic increases in COVID vaccinations over the past two months, I suspect most of us feel like we’ve been ice cubed.
Things may never be the same. It’s not that “the same” meant everything was coming up roses every day. It simply seems, no matter what our social and economic circumstances, we had become accustomed to certain routines of daily life. As social creatures, perhaps the thing we miss the most is face-to-face contact with friends and family. We need a hug.
But, with social distancing requirements, hugging is out of the question. The most we can hope for is a friendly wave or fist bump. With variants of the virus spiking in states across the country, even a fist bump seems risky. To the point, a blue-masked friend recently dropped off a package at our house. He stood on the front porch, squeezed the package through a narrowly cracked front door, took a few seconds to exchange greetings, whirled and drove away. I think he needed a hug.
Since I am powerless to do much of anything about all that stuff I mentioned earlier — hate crimes against Asian Americans, Russia, China, Kashoggi, the George Floyd and Chauvin trials, and the aftermath of Jan. 6 — I did one what I could do. I called to get our Whirlpool refrigerator fixed. The thing is barely four years old, and the ice maker is malfunctioning for the fourth time.
I called the warranty people and told them it had happened again. It took an hour before I reached a live person to talk to about the problem. Everything I said (and everything he said) had to be repeated several times. Finally, after asking for the model number and a serial number, the guy told me he had no record of any prior repairs to the unit.
Disgruntled, I went back through a stack of papers and found another number to the warranty people. Same routine. Except this time it took two hours to reach a real person. During that wait, I put my landline phone on “speaker,” watched television, and listened to the music loop they put on to let you know you’re waiting. When I finally got a live representative, I told him about the malfunctioning ice maker.
After giving him all the numbers he asked for, he told me the warranty was still valid. I then told him I had been in touch with what I suspected was a different warranty company, and that they had arranged for a service person to come out. The new guy told me it didn’t work that way. He explained that only the service companies they contract with could do the work. Otherwise, we would have to pay. (I had already spoken to the other company, and they told me it would cost $160 just to come out and look at the refrigerator, even if their repairman never touched it. He said it was the cost of the “service call.”)
After absorbing all this rigamarole, I told the rep we would go with one of their approved service companies. He said OK, then asked a bunch of questions about our potential exposure to COVID. I wanted to ask him if I needed a proctoscopy, too.
Life goes on. The service guy is supposed to come tomorrow. I sure hope he knows something about Whirlpools.
Have a nice day.
