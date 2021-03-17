Imagine you had a car with a bad engine. You take it to a repair shop, and the mechanic tells you all you need is a paint job. Does that make sense?
Your answer to that question probably is no. You may not be a mechanic, but you have enough common sense to know that the problem with your car will require work on the engine, that is, diagnostics, replacing faulty parts, rebuilding, or even replacing it.
For another example, imagine you go to your family doctor. He or she has the results of your recent chest X-ray. The doctor tells you there’s a troubling spot on your left lung, and that you will need further tests.
Hearing that advice, you get angry with the doctor. You tell the doctor that your sight is 20/20; your hearing is excellent; your blood pressure is normal; you run 5 miles a day; and that you feel fine. You ignore the suspicious spot on your lung. How much sense does that make?
I give these two little examples to illustrate how we approach the thing we call “reform” — you know, school reform, police reform, criminal justice reform, and so forth.
As to school reform, in my judgment, it would be necessary to examine all aspects of it to determine what needs to be fixed and how to go about fixing it. It would be necessary to examine what is taught in schools of education, the role of school boards, the qualifications for the school superintendent and central office personnel, the character and qualifications of school principals, curriculum, teacher competence standards, student demographics, and other factors.
As a more general thought, the quality of any enterprise depends on the training and quality of the people who run it. To the point, in many school systems, the only way for an excellent teacher to make more money is to get a job in central administration.
What that does is take this excellent teacher out of the classroom, and place him or her in a position they know very little about, e.g., transportation, food service delivery, or any of the more or less corporate functions related to managing any large enterprise.
The same thought process relates to criminal justice reform. Partially as a result of the murder of George Floyd and the call for defunding or reshaping policing in America, cities across the nation are beginning to put in place various so-called reforms.
These “reforms” typically include such things as outlawing deadly chokeholds; redefining the situations that require the use of deadly force; wearing body cameras; and other tinkering.
I’ve not heard about any approach that looks into the culture of the entire system, from policies, to laws, to the courtroom, to the beat cop, and to prisons. In particular, I have heard very little about efforts to change the recruitment and training of police men and women — the system’s most powerful actors. After all, it is they who must make life-or-death decisions on the spot, in the heat of the moment.
Another part of the problem with what we call reform is the lack of diversity in the group of people who decide what reforms are needed. When I speak of diversity, I am not talking purely about racial mix, although that is important.
What is more important, I think, is assembling people from different disciplines to participate in the reform process. That means including educators, doctors, lawyers, criminologists, community activists, ex-felons, prison personnel, artists, poets and musicians.
I believe this is the only way to come up with “out-of-the-box” thinking and implementation planning. I also believe it is the only way to develop true criminal justice reform. Also, diversity of this type must be accompanied by transparency — the use of print and electronic media to keep the general public regularly informed and encourage community input.
My point here is really quite simple. As I have often said in these pieces, either we will shape the future, or the future will shape us. Either way, change will occur. After all, there is nothing so constant, so inevitable, as change.
I won’t belabor this any further. As always, I simply say we have some difficult choices to make. At this fraught moment in history, the quality of those choices is likely to determine the quality of life in our communities for years to come.
