Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran July 22, 2009.
The congressional hearings on Sonia Sotomayor’s nomination to the Supreme Court have important implications for America’s past, present and future.
In particular, the Sotomayor nomination has white male conservatives in a dilemma. The self-described wise Latina has impeccable credentials and a compelling life story that includes growing up poor in the Bronx.
She is street smart, thoughtful and tough-minded. Sotomayor fits no box, so it is impossible to box her in.
So far, her confirmation hearings have been great theater. What we have is a white male group of inquisitors who have spent far too much time insinuating she is an arrogant racist who will allow her race and social background to interpret the law. There does not seem to be much else they can attack.
However, in view of dozens of past, all white and male Supreme Court decisions damaging to minorities, e.g., the 1896 Supreme Court ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson, the insinuation is laughable and, by default, useful only to public discourse on matters of race and gender discrimination.
Here, it is worth briefly revisiting the Homer Plessy Supreme Court ruling.
To wit, Louisiana’s 1890’s Separate Car laws required that blacks sit at the back of passenger trains. Plessy was a fair-skinned black man — a Creole of French, Spanish and Caribbean ancestry.
A civil rights group seeking to reverse the Separate Car laws asked him to board a train, sit in the “whites only” section and, once the train was rolling, shout that he was a Negro. Plessy agreed to do it.
When, according to plan, Plessy let it be known that he was a Negro, he was apprehended and thrown in jail. The civil rights group that had set the whole thing up drove the case all the way to the Supreme Court.
To the group’s disappointment, the majority decision was that “separate facilities for blacks and whites were constitutional as long as they were equal.”
The sad reality is that on trains, as in schools and other public places, it was common knowledge that separate facilities were far from equal. “Whites only” facilities were clean and decent. “Negro only” sections were shamefully shabby.
This “separate but equal” doctrine became the basis for more than half a century of blatant discrimination, segregation, separation and racial conflict between blacks and whites. In addition, it made a mockery of the America idealized as “the land of the free, the home of the brave.”
The Supreme Court did not reverse its late 1890s Plessy decision until the 1954 Brown v. the Topeka, Kansas, Board of Education school desegregation ruling.
I am not saying here that the court’s justices were all a bunch of Klukkers. Not at all. The point is that they, as white men, were interpreting law based largely on their world view. How could it be otherwise? We are not computers, and any specific legal issue is subject to a wide variety of interpretations.
So why rake Sotomayor over these obvious coals? That is why there is room for dissenting opinions on the Supreme Court. I suspect it is also why our legal system requires a jury of peers in many cases.
Nonetheless, the Sotomayor hearings help us to understand the changing face of America and to talk more honestly about race and gender issues that have been swept under the rug for years,
In this context, although the focus on her racial, ethnic and social background as they might affect her performance on the bench appears to be mere partisan posturing, something much more important comes of it.
Even if by default, I believe the hearings are revealing the importance of diversity in the Supreme Court. Such diversity does not diminish one iota the importance of constitutional law or the legal and other processes associated with how the court makes its decisions.
In my judgment, it runs to the idea of justice in a “more perfect union.” Life experience is important. Law is important. But justice is to be prized above all else.
As I write this, no decision has been announced concerning Judge Sotomayor’s confirmation. The common wisdom, however, is that she will be confirmed, and I hope that will be the case. In the meantime, her confirmation hearings have been a good civics lesson that points to a better future in a society of laws ennobled by the pursuit of fairness and justice under those laws.
Have a nice day!