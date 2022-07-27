Editor’s note: On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran in December 2006.
When I was 11 years old or so, when my mother was frustrated with me about something I had done, she’d say, “You’re just like your father.”
It was a long time before I understood that, mainly because I look so much like him, she was expressing her frustrations with him, and her continued affection for him.
Their marriage had ended badly a few years before that. But not before she had had five children by him — me, Maria, Connie, Beverly and Janice. The first three of us were barely a year apart. Bev and “Baby” Jan came later. We lived in Nashville before they broke up.
Around the holiday season I often think of my father. Although he passed away some years ago, for the most part I still see him through the eyes of a child — his only son. The memories flash like a too real slideshow of images, sounds and smells.
A nickel for a shoe shine. Shoes worn from walking, stretched to the shape of his flat feet. The familiar smell of flesh and leather. The black paste wax swirls. The slap! slap! of my shine rag. See, Daddy?
His careful inspection followed. His smile. “Anything worth doing is worth doing well.” To tell the truth, his approval was worth far more than the buffalo nickel he then handed to me.
For as long as I could remember, he worked two jobs. One at Meharry Hospital in Nashville. The other as a cook at Belle Meade Country Club. I guess that’s why he never cooked in small quantities at home.
If he made bread pudding (day-old white bread, a heap of walnuts, raisins, cream, vanilla and lemon flavor, and oodles of melted butter and sugar) he’d use a big roasting pan! My sisters and I would eat the delicious, brown crusted pudding until we were stuffed.
Sometimes he’d take me to his job at Meharry. Since he didn’t drive, we’d walk the long way up brown-paved shiny 22nd Street, across black-tarred Heiman, underneath the railroad trestle, and along the big hill the tracks were on. I’d skip to keep pace with him, keeping my eyes on his shiny shoes.
Somewhere along the way my little boy legs would tire. Without saying a word, he’d swoop me onto his broad shoulders and carry me the rest of the way. The smell of Mennen aftershave. I felt really safe up there. Tall, too. His legs, his confident stride, were mine.
When we reached Meharry, he’d lift me down. As we made our way through the hospital’s Lysol-scented halls, he’d proudly introduce me to everyone we met along the way — doctors, janitors and clerks, all alike. He seemed to know everyone, and they seemed to know him.
He worked in some kind of laboratory. There were caged dogs in there. Monkeys, too. He’d put on his lab coat and get one of the animals, hoist it on a long, metal table with a narrow opening down its full length, and rope each leg to one of the table’s four metal eye loops.
He did something to them; what, I do not know. I just knew the dog or monkey didn’t look too well afterward. They could barely walk sometimes. Some had bloody patches of skin stitched over places where I could see hair had once been. Back to the cage. Another animal was brought out. It happened again.
Much later, I learned that my father was a lab technician engaged in tissue homotransplantation experiments that included both chemical and radiological attempts to solve the riddle of tissue rejection. He never hinted at the complexity of what he was doing, or its potential implications for medical advances in human organ transplantation. Dad just whistled and did his work.
Many years later, I would drive to Nashville to see my then ailing father. Although my visits were usually unannounced, when he greeted me at his door it was though I had been away for only a day. No matter how much time had passed, he always greeted me with warmth, excitement, generosity and love. Until the day he died, that never changed.
I suppose my mother was right. In many ways, I am like my father. Although I barely knew him, I think I knew him well. And, just one more time, I would give anything for the privilege of shining shoes for him to wear, skipping along to keep pace with him and riding tall on his broad shoulders.
