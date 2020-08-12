I’m gonna make a change
For once in my life
It’s gonna feel real
Good, gonna make a
difference
Gonna make it
Right . . .
………….
I’m starting with the man
In the mirror
I’m asking him to change his way
And no message could
Have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself, and
Make a change
— Michael Jackson, 1963
I love music. One Saturday a couple of years ago I spent the entire day just listening to various artists. I had asked myself the question, who was the best present or past African American male singer? I started out listening to some of my favorites: Michael Jackson, Prince, Luther VanDross, Teddy Pendergrass, Johnny Mathis, Nat Cole, Billy Eckstine, Sam Cooke, and on and on. We have truly been blessed to have so many great singers in such a relatively short period of time.
You know when a singer is great when you know them by just one name – Luther, Michael, Nat, or Teddy, for example. Otherwise, I think it is strictly a matter of personal taste. When I set out on my musical journey, I first listened to Michael Jackson. Super talented. Great voice. Great performer.
Then I listened to Prince (“Purple Rain”). After listening to the two, I came to the conclusion that Prince was the best (although I suspect there are many who would disagree). He was a tremendous singer, played a wide variety of instruments, wrote music, and was a decent actor and dancer.
I moved down my list. Luther was truly great. He wrote many of his songs and performed them flawlessly. Still, I hesitated to call him the greatest compared to some of the others.
On to Johnny Mathis and Nat King Cole. Mathis had a truly wonderful voice. My wife and I went to hear him perform a couple of years ago and, though he has aged, remnants of that fabulous voice are still there. I think the problem with saying he is the best is that many either like his singing style or they don’t. Part of my mental measuring stick for “who is the best” was universal appeal.
Nat “King” Cole had that kind of appeal. To this day, at Christmastime, his version of “The Christmas Song” (“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire”) can be heard almost anywhere. It’s a classic. Also, his rendition of “Unforgettable” is a durable winner. Cole began his career as a jazz pianist. I forget the backstory, but I seem to recall that, during one of his shows, he was asked to sing. The rest is history. But was he the best? Can’t say.
As I continue my musical journey, I must have listened to dozens of singers, performing as individuals (like Teddy Pendergrass), or in groups (what about The Temptations’ Eddie Kendricks?) I also listened to gospel and blues singers like the great Donnie McClurkin (“Stand!”) or the equally great blues master, BB King (“The Thrill Is Gone”). Tremendous.
I finally worked my way down to Sam Cooke. He sang a song called “I’m Falling In Love” that was simply magical. I then listened to his classic, “A Change is Going to Come.” After carefully listening to many more of his songs, his velvet voice and unique style made me decide that, for me at least, he was the best of them all.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, I love music. That means all music – jazz, blues, R&B, classical, gospel, country and Western, folk, opera, and, well, you name it. Also, aside from the male singers, we have been blessed to hear the voice of some of the greatest female singers of all time.
These songs have addressed every aspect of the human condition: love, joy, jealousy, tragedy, hope, disappointment, protest, and so on. On that note, I must pay tribute to a female singer, opera legend Jessye Norman. Miss Norman wrote a memoir titled “Stand Up Straight and Sing.” She rose from a childhood in segregated Augusta, Georgia, to become one of the greatest stars performing on the world’s grandest stages. Hers is the voice of an angel.
When I came across the memoir, I thought about our current situation and how, together, we must sing. Stand up straight, look in the mirror, and take personal responsibility for making this troubled world a better place.
Have a nice day.
