The turkey shot out of the oven
and rocketed into the air,
it knocked every plate off the table
and partly demolished a chair.
It ricocheted into a corner
and burst with a deafening boom,
then splattered all over the kitchen,
completely obscuring the room.
It stuck to the walls and the windows,
it totally coated the floor,
there was turkey attached to the ceiling,
where there’d never been turkey before.
It blanketed every appliance,
it smeared every saucer and bowl,
there wasn’t a way I could stop it,
that turkey was out of control.
I scraped and I scrubbed with displeasure,
and thought with chagrin as I mopped,
that I’d never again stuff a turkey
with popcorn that hadn’t been popped.
— Jack Prelutsky
This year’s turkey will be tough. Although turkey is the traditional centerpiece of our Thanksgiving meals, I prefer a nice, fat hen, without Prelutsky’s popcorn stuffing.
These are tough times. As most know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a stern warning against our usual Thanksgiving Day activities. People have been strongly advised not to travel, to have dinner only with immediate family members, and told to stay home.
Well, that’s not like any Thanksgiving Day I remember. I’m accustomed to large family gatherings, visitors stopping by, good food, hearty laughter, and just doggone good fun on what is my favorite holiday.
But not this year. That is, unless you and yours are among those who think the pandemic is a hoax, and the CDC’s warning is a joke. Good luck with that.
You know, when I think of Thanksgiving, I think of the season — fall. It is my favorite time of the year. Fall’s weather is usually nice — not too hot, not too cold. The spectacularly colored leaves grace every yard. And it is the beginning of a holiday season that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the coming of a new year.
When I was a school kid, September was the time school started. I really loved going to school! I loved the excitement of getting new shoes and clothes, going on that first day and meeting new friends, and public school teachers who made each child feel emotionally and physically protected learners.
I even loved the sounds and smell of school. The smell of chalk screeching across a big black board, for example, or the squeak of tennis shoes on the gymnasium floor. I loved the sound of children’s laughter and the quiet hubbub of children learning in their classrooms.
Such memories stick with me to this very day. This year, though, my thoughts of school are very different. Due to the pandemic, schools and school districts across the country have had some difficult decisions to make. The central question is how best to protect the children entrusted to our care.
We have few options: in person classes, online (virtual) schooling, or a hybrid version of the first two. Each version carries certain risks. And, I suppose, teachers and school personnel are doing the best they can to manage the risk to children’s health and safety.
Unfortunately, whatever option may be taken, it is likely that millions of children will be adversely affected. I cry for them.
Yet, life must go on, and we must do the best we can. The good news is that a vaccine appears to be on its way in the very near future. The bad news is that many probably will not take it unless forced to do so.
Times are tough. But we must remember to be thankful for what good may come from our current circumstance. As they say, your circumstance need not determine your destiny.
And so, let us give thanks for life, health and strength. These are the things that matter most. All the rest is dressing.
As one of my favorite poets, Paul Laurence Dunbar wrote:
From pestilence, fire, flood, and sword
We have been spared by thy decree,
And now with humble hearts, O Lord,
We come to pay our thanks to thee
As poets and their poems do, I think Dunbar captures what is truly important in these times of trouble and despair. Be patient and humble in our prayers. Keep the faith! Hold on!
With that, I wish you all a happy Thanksgiving Day. I have concluded that this moment is in God’s hands. And, though we may have suffered losses, He has not failed us yet.
Have a nice day.
