We will rebuild, reconcile and
Recover
And every known nook of our nation
Every corner of our nation
Our people diverse and beautiful
Will emerge
Battered and beautiful
When day comes we step out of
The shade
Aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free
It
For there is always light,
If only we’re brave enough to see it
—Amanda Gorman
”The Hill We Climb,”
Joe Biden Inaugural Poem
The thin, beautiful, brown-skinned 22-year-old confidently stood at the inaugural podium. Her shoulders back, standing erect, her voice clear, she mesmerized the relatively small audience (due to COVID-19), including the new president, vice president, past presidents, diplomats, Supreme Court justices and dignitaries.
Wearing a bright yellow coat by Prada, she spoke not only to those assembled there, but to the world. Her poem and books she had written as a teenager instantly became worldwide famous. In the 6 minutes it took to deliver her poem, she became an international star.
The first Youth Poet Laureate ever, Gorman was standing in the place where, just a few days ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving death, injury and devastation in their wake. Her poem repudiates their actions.
“The Hill We Climb” also reminded me of that day in 1963 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his timeless “I Have A Dream” speech, not far from where she stood. He would have been very proud of her.
In this time of sturm and drang, of profound tensions and divisions, “The Hill…” evoked a mature recognition of the nature of our struggles, our pain, our fears, and our hopes. Its message was clear: this suffering is nothing new. It is the price of freedom, of reaching toward a more perfect union among all Americans, and the people of this troubled world.
As I listened to her, I thought, too, of the time, in 1939, when one of America’s and the world’s greatest opera and spiritual singers, Marian Anderson, was prohibited from performing at Constitution Hall by the ultraconservative Daughters of the American Revolution. The reason? Simply because she was African American.
Later that year, thanks to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Anderson thrilled a diverse audience of 75,000 people with her rendition of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial. A million or so more heard her angelic voice on radio.
Fast forward. America has now had its first African American president. Our new vice president is of African American and South Asian heritage. Biden’s cabinet looks like America. His message speaks to the nation’s noblest ideals.
Yet, still we are deeply troubled. That trouble, as Gorman suggests in part of her poem, is that many of us, millions of us, prefer the shade of days gone by instead of brighter tomorrows — engulfing darkness instead of emerging light.
In that darkness, America has hurt herself by her refusal to fully embrace the ethnic and other diversity which is the essence of her true strength. And it is insufficient to say this diversity was not fully embraced, in far too many ways and for far too many groups, it has been villainized, demonized, or just plain crucified.
It is time out for this foolishness. We don’t have time for it anymore. We need talent wherever we can find it, and in whatever discipline or form. I think we have to be prepared to challenge old assumptions, ask difficult questions, read more, think more, care more. But those are just words. Our task is to make those words real.
If we have learned nothing else over the past few years, we should have learned that this thing called democracy is as fragile as it is resilient. Its fragility rests in the all too human tendency to acquiesce to demagoguery. Its resilience is in its institutions, the people who lead them, and in the notion of “we the people.”
Oh yes. Did I mention that the young woman who wrote and delivered that poem so beautifully was a stutterer in her younger teen years? For that matter, so was President Biden. In the old days, we might have said they were “handicapped.”
The point? We can’t afford to dismiss anyone in this society. Not a single one. To do so can only harm us all. We can never know where there is treasure to be found.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.