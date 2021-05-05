I’ve always thought most politicians are liars. I figured out why as soon as I was old enough to vote. The reason is simple. If a politician tells the truth all the time, chances are he or she could not get elected most of the time.
People don’t like the truth. It’s often embarrassing, nasty, hurtful, ugly, and sad. I think, in general, people prefer fantasy to truth. I mean, who would want to hear bad news instead of good news? Not me.
But (and I can’t remember whether or not I’ve written about this before) the problem with lies is that they have a tendency to take on a life of their own. A clever hill of a lie can, over time, become a huge smelly mountain of confused ignorance.
On the other hand, the truth, as ugly as it might be from time to time, is unchanging. Once told, it frees the teller to go on to some other important stuff. Here’s where the problem is, though.
People love lies so much they hate others who have the audacity of telling the truth. And so, if you go around telling folk the truth, better be careful. They just might do you bodily harm.
Human history is full of examples of what has happened to people who go around telling the truth — Socrates, Jesus Christ, Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jr., and many others for example.
I told a lie once. One day when I was a schoolkid I ditched school and went fishing. But I made sure I got home at the right time — the end of the school day.
Well, when Mama saw me coming in all muddy and wet, she asked me what happened. Says I, “the principal beat me, threw me down the stairs, then poured a bucket of water over my head.”
I had no idea my lie would be so easily discoverable. The next morning, Mama took me to school, then straight to the principal’s office. I’m not sure, but I think fire might have been coming from her nose.
Mama dragon had begun to torch the principal, when he immediately began to apologize profusely, then told her the awful truth — her darling little boy had not even shown up for school the day before.
I was allowed to stay in school that day, but when I got home, and after Dad got home and heard about my lie, talk about fire! That was nearly 70 years ago, and I still get a little warm back there when I think about how sincerely he spanked me.
Now you may be wondering what that little story has to do with politicians and their lying habits. The main thing is that politicians don’t get spanked when they lie. Usually, there are no consequences.
The second thing (or things!) is that lies come in a wide variety, and the truth comes in only one. There are, for example, verbal lies; lies of omission (intentionally leaving out important information); lies of commission (doing something deliberately deceptive); and other sorts of lies, such as fraud. Then, of course, we have variations like misinformation and disinformation (the difference between the two I don’t have time to investigate here).
Also, unlike my school-cutting adventure, some lies can be very difficult to detect. I guess that’s why telephone scams and other forms of con artistry are driving people nuts. It’s getting so folk don’t even want to answer the phone anymore.
Right now, Americans are caught up in something called THE BIG LIE. That’s former President Donald Trump’s accusation that President Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the election from him. It’s called THE BIG LIE because it strikes at the heart of the integrity of the democratic process — voting.
THE BIG LIE has also caused a number of state legislatures to engage in blatant voter suppression actions directed primarily at traditionally Democratic voters, e.g., African Americans, Hispanics, and other marginalized populations that have little appeal to Republican leaders.
I guess I could throw in this lie as the suspected source of January’s Capitol Hill insurrection, a bold act designed to stop the Electoral College’s certification of Biden’s election and decapitate our government.
As I mentioned earlier, I may have shared some of these thoughts with you in previous pieces. If so, I apologize. I’ll sum this up by simply noting that, if believed, lies are very dangerous things.
Have a nice day.
