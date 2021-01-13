Last Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building reminded me of the revisionist Confederate designation of their loss of the Civil War as “The Lost Cause.” It was a way of romanticizing the rebellion and making heroes of themselves. It also meant the embers of that terrible war kept burning.
I do not wish to wade into the thick weeds of the insurrection, and that’s what it was. News outlets mistakenly refer to it as a “protest” or “riot.” It’s important, though, to call it exactly what it was. Protest is a peaceful individual or group response to a perceived wrong. The key word is “peaceful.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said “a riot is the language of the unheard. That language, as he called it, might descend into the destruction of property or other expressions of outrage. Riots, however, are spontaneous and disorganized.
On the contrary, an insurrection is an organized revolt against government or civil authority. In the case of what happened at the Capitol Building, many of the insurrectionists were armed and dangerous. They came to kill, or be killed. Their main aim was to disrupt the usually perfunctory certification of electoral votes which meant, in this case, installing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as our new leaders.
Their planned attack left five people dead. There were also direct threats on the lives of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. They also attacked Capitol Hill police, and caused lawmakers to rush into a bunker for hours in order to protect life and limb.
As I suggested earlier, many complex issues were raised by the attack. Since there is nothing in American history (except perhaps Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 inauguration) that rivals this terroristic act, I’m sure many books will be written about it. I won’t be writing one, though. For the purpose of this short piece, I am merely interested in sharing with you my views on several broad issues related to the insurrection and my guess as to what to expect going forward.
First, I ask the question, ‘did the Civil War ever end?.’ There was a brief period following the war (Reconstruction) when the door to national political and racial reconciliation opened up. In about 12 years, however, that door slammed shut. Groups like the Ku Klux Klan emerged and, often working hand in glove with politicians, law enforcement, and Northern sympathizers, set a course to lynch Blacks, burn their homes, take their land, and remove them from any elected office (and there were many) they may have won during the Reconstruction years.
Now, here we are in 2021. The voting bloc most responsible for the election of Harris and Biden was African American. The voting bloc most responsible for electing two Democratic senators from Georgia and, in the process, wresting control of the Senate from Republicans, was African American, too. Since the insurrectionists are known to hold racist views, is it conceivable that they may intend to start a race war, or a new Civil War? It’s possible.
The second issue is somewhat related. President Donald Trump (who is likely to be impeached a second time unless he resigns or is forced out through 25th Amendment processes) has not acted alone in his four years of racist, misogynistic tweets. His rhetoric has been enabled by Republicans in the House and Senate. It is repeated and reported over, and over, and over again. Through repetition and refusal to condemn his hateful rhetoric, his enablers have spread the venom, and it has struck a chord with fringe elements among his millions of misinformed adherents.
That brings me to the last issue. What lies ahead? If I had a crystal ball I would tell you. But all I can do is guess. My first guess is that “Trumpism” is not going away anytime soon. Second guess? Even though he will not be in office, even if he is impeached and convicted of inciting the Capitol Hill insurrection, even if he is in jail on some or all of the many criminal charges now against him, there are many who will continue to view his efforts to “drain the swamp” as a heroic Lost Cause.
In short, we have some difficult days ahead. And all of this is taking place in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Let’s hope Biden and his team can successfully lead us through these turbulent times.
Have a nice day.
