I’ve been studying viruses. After hours and hours of reading and going to different websites, I finally gave up. To be sure, I am no Donald Trump.
As you may know, President Trump, on a national news network, told how impressed the medical researchers (virologists) were with his medical knowledge. He even went as far as to suggest that, instead of becoming president of the United States, a real estate magnate, or a reality TV host, maybe he should have become a doctor. Impressive.
Anyway, I really did want to know more about this coronavirus (COVID-19) critter that now seems out of control. According to the World Health Organization, “some 70 countries on all continents have now reported cases of [the disease].”
Globally, it is also reported that more than 90,000 people have been infected, and 3,000 have died. Schools are closing everywhere. People are being advised to stay away from crowds, and wash their hands frequently. One of my nieces texted me that, at the Costco where she lives down South, all the toilet paper was gone!
This is serious. But let me tell you a bit more about what I learned about viruses. They are ancient. There are millions of them. They typically require a plant or animal host to travel in. If they attack a human, the body’s immune system is usually enough to destroy them. In other cases, like COVID-19, they can be deadly.
Viruses are teeny-tiny little critters – smaller than bacteria. They go in and out, up and down, and round and round. They slip and they slide. They hide. They disappear and reappear. And, if you want to know more about them, don’t call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, call the White House.
This is serious. I don’t know what those people down South are going to do with toilet paper. As far as I know, that’s only useful for its intended purpose, not COVID-19. That’s part of the problem. People don’t know what to do, so they go out and buy stuff they need only for special occasions.
There’s another group of goofballs out there, too. These are the people who go online and tell the world COVID-19 was created by Democrats so they could defeat the Republican incumbent this November. What’s worse, there are people who believe them.
I must admit, though, their argument may have a grain of truth in it. It’s not about Democrats (experts say the virus probably came from bats in open air markets in Wuhan, China). It’s about all the disruption the rapid spread of the virus is causing.
The stock market is plummeting. Whole cities are being quarantined in some parts of the world. Infected people here are required to “self-quarantine.” That means stay home. Don’t go out. Don’t go to work.
The problem there is that there are millions of Americans who live from paycheck to paycheck. If they miss one, then some bill – rent, utilities, grocery, the mortgage, etc.) doesn’t get paid. In addition, if people aren’t working, they are not producing or buying stuff. And, in our society, if you can’t buy stuff, you go bonkers.
I suppose the federal, state, and local governments are doing the best they can. Already Congress has approved $8 billion in funding to provide for testing millions of us for the virus. It is likely that once testing is done, the numbers of people who are infected will rise exponentially.
If the test is positive, then there is the matter of treatment in quarantine. What that means is billions more in hospital and related health care costs. Heck, it’s possible the test alone could cost several thousand dollars. A lot of people don’t have that kind of money lying around, but it would be foolish to deny them the test because they can’t afford it.
So, I guess the bottom line is that we are all in this together. In this serious situation, we are required to know more about what to do and what not to do, what works and what doesn’t. Our president says it will all be over by April. But I wouldn’t count on that.
Even though we are all in this together, it is foolhardy to rely on information from suspect sources. If we don’t take care of ourselves and our families, who will? This thing is going to get worse before it gets better. Better safe than sorry.
Have a nice day.
