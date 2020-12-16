“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
— Winston Churchill
In a 1942 speech after a major victory over enemy forces in World War II Egypt, the indomitable Winston Churchill told the British House of Commons the battle was won but the war would go on. More battles would be waged, and more lives would be lost.
Churchill was a wordsmith and a truth-teller. Throughout the early days of World War II and the enemy’s incessant blitz, or bombing, of Great Britain, he seemed always to tell his people the unvarnished truth. But he would do it in such a way that, in spite of daily horrors, the seemingly unflappable British found hope and courage in his words.
Although that was nearly 80 years ago, today, we find ourselves in another war. This time there are no tanks or planes aiming to destroy us. This time the enemy is invisible. Yet, though the enemy is invisible, we suffer as Brits did in 1942.
With the rollout of what is reported to be a safe and effective vaccine, Churchill’s words ring true: Is this the beginning of the end of the pandemic, or is it the end of the beginning? I think it’s the latter.
In spite of mixed messaging, it appears COVID-19 emerged last January. At the time, it was reported that only a handful of U.S. citizens were affected, and, without significant spread, the virus would magically go away by early spring. Now, nearly a year later, the virus is raging, and it has spread to every corner of the globe.
Although I take no pleasure in reporting the grim statistics, worldwide, 73 million people have been infected, and more than 1.6 million have been killed by the virus. According to respected news sources, in the U.S., there have been 17 million COVID-19 infections covering all 50 states, and 300,000 Americans have died.
What’s worse, sources like The Economist report that these numbers may be very, very low. In other words, there could be many more infections and deaths already in the population than are reflected in the current count.
Although two safe and effective vaccines are now available is hailed as great news, complexities of production, transportation and actual vaccination give little reason to rejoice. As to production, the two makers of the vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna (which was to receive emergency approval this week) must be prepared to ready millions of doses as quickly as possible.
In the case of Pfizer, the vaccine must be kept at 90 degrees below zero from production to distribution. In addition, two doses of their vaccine must be taken three weeks apart. (Moderna’s version has different temperature and other requirements.)
Once the vaccines are produced and ready to distribute, there is the issue of how to get them to urban, suburban and rural parts of the country before the medicine degrades. Right now, the manufacturers are relying on FedEx and UPS trucks and cargo planes.
In my mind, that seems to be hardly enough. Given the urgency (we are now seeing 3,000 new cases a day), I wonder if this isn’t a job that includes military and even commercial airline support.
Then there is the problem of vaccination. Who will get the vaccine first? Where will the vaccinations take place (your doctor’s office, Walgreen’s, CVS, field clinics?). How many trust that the vaccination will be safe and effective? How many will refuse it?
With all these questions, plus the fact that I was stricken with the virus last winter, I plan to take it whenever and wherever it becomes available. Nearly half of those in my ethnic group (African-American), have so little faith in our health care delivery system that they are unlikely to take the vaccine. Believe me, I understand quite well the reasons why.
Historically, and now, African Americans have not been well served in any of the major systems taken for granted by others, e.g., health, housing, employment, education and criminal justice. In the case of taking the vaccine, however, I figure you may be damned if you do, but you are surely damned if you don’t.
Throughout millennia, by natural or man-made catastrophe, mankind has suffered terrible losses. To paraphrase Churchill, this may not be the end, but it is time for a new beginning.
Have a nice day.
