I have often shared with you my views on the need for a more informed conversation in the public square. To the point, a friend and I recently have completed a book called “The Trumptionary.” It’s not about President Trump, though. Instead, it is about what we believe to be a need for conversation, which implies self-education.
What “self-education” means is that, in this Age of Information, we have the technological means to learn more about whatever might interest us. Within the 15 years or so generally described as The Trump Era, tens of thousands of new words and phrases have emerged. In order to improve our conversations, we need to know these words and achieve deeper understandings of the complexities of our current condition.
Years ago, American tourists in France, England, or other European countries were sarcastically referred to as “ugly Americans.” This was due to the fact that Americans seemed to know either so little about the places they were visiting, or even the history of their native land. But it wasn’t just not knowing. There was also a kind of assumed arrogance that not knowing was OK. After all, wasn’t America the world’s great superpower, with the best economy, the greatest universities, the best hospitals, and so forth?
I mentioned the fact that most Americans do not know very much about the history of our own country. Sadly, it is also a fact that people in other countries know more about our history than we do. As a rule, we do not ask many questions and, in some cases, do not know which questions to ask. It is a kind of willful ignorance, much of which is rooted in the uniquely American fascination with race, color, and social status.
Here’s what I mean. The other day while watching a History Channel documentary on the frontiersmen who allegedly built America, the narrator mentioned how one of America’s greatest and richest builders, Andrew Carnegie, built the Mississippi River bridge. I immediately thought, really? All by himself?
After further investigation, I learned that Carnegie’s Keystone Bridge Company commissioned a self-educated African American civil engineer, James Buchanan Eads, to design the first ever road and rail bridge to cross the Mississippi River at St. Louis. As Keystone’s chief engineer, he was the first to use the cantilever method in bridge building.
His middle name made me wonder, too. It turns out the man was a cousin to President James Buchanan, who was pro-slavery. I found out more: Eads was born in Lawrence, Indiana, in 1820. He grew up poor in St. Louis. Left to fend for himself and the rest of his family after his father abandoned them, young James Eads sold apples on the streets of St. Louis, worked in a dry goods store, and then got a job at a library where he became fascinated by books on how machines worked. In short, he became a self-educated engineer!
Here’s the point. The documentary only briefly mentioned Eads’ name. Even though Eads went on to become the owner of 50 different patents, the failure to barely mention his name led to a failure to better understand a U.S. president, the Dred Scott decision, and the whole idea of America as a land of opportunity. (There were many prosperous African Americans well before slavery ended, but most in the group are depicted chopping cotton, getting lashed, or grinning, bowing and scraping).
Back to the bridge for a moment. I also learned about the crucial role Chinese Americans played in the labor (and accidental death) associated with its construction. So, did Andrew Carnegie build the bridge? I guess some might say yes. Others might say he had a whole lot of help from others whose names we may never know.
Anyway, as we approach so-called Black History Month, we probably won’t be hearing much about people like James Buchanan Eads. These days, it is typical to hear folk say “Black history is American history.” But it is one thing to say that, and another to mean it, understand it.
Although related, there is only an indirect correlation between the acquisition of information, acquiring knowledge, and developing understanding. The three must work together. As I suggested last week, I believe we’re moving forward on the first two, but we are still lagging when it comes to finding the new frontiers of self- and communal understanding that unite, not divide us.
Have a nice day.
