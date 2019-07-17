I try my best to make sense of things. Making sense of things, however, always implies some degree of bias. The bias lies in deeply rooted cultural experiences, education, and natural differences in human perception.
I do, however, try to limit my innate biases with facts, or truth, even though both are subject to their own interpretations and misinterpretations. Philosophers and theologians have debated the questions “What is truth?” and “What is fact?” for thousands of years. I suspect the debate is endless.
Yet, when I consider what historian John Meachem calls “a world in disarray,” I wonder what facts truly support that notion. Many facts are of the moment. They are inherently individualistic, although, in some cases, perceptions of truth may be extended to larger numbers of people.
What I offer in these writings are my opinions based on my truth. My intent is never to attempt to persuade anyone of anything. It is, instead, simply to share thoughts that may be useful to the task of addressing the confirmation biases to which we are all inclined.
I believe we are living in a post-fact, anti-intellectual period. Perhaps this is a necessary phase as we hurtle into an uncertain future...a future in which the cultural artifacts of the 20th century are giving way to new realities. Here are just a few examples:
• China is fast becoming the world’s No. 1 superpower. The United States will become second economically and militarily.
• In view of this, to compete, America must rebuild its aging infrastructure and invest in high speed rail, 5G, and AI technologies.
• In the next two decades or so, America will be a nation of minorities. There will be no majority group. The result will be profound power shifts.
• Scientific evidence supports the conclusion that climate change will lead to massive demographic shifts, global economic catastrophe, incalculable costs of more frequent and intense weather events, and the extinction of life-giving sea creatures and plants.
• Our diversity is our strength. We must find and cultivate a wide range of talent wherever it may be found in the general population.
All of these, as well as other national and geopolitical realities, require urgent strategies and investment. The common sense of it is that we have no better choice. Wasting time is madness.
It is not, as Meachem suggests, a world in disarray, it is the public mind in disarray.
Right now, our government is in the process of deporting 200,000 refugees from Central America. If anyone would bother to look, it is quite clear that the frightful conditions that are causing people to flee that part of the world are partially a result of overt and covert U.S. interventions over the past 100 years.
We are putting refugee men, women, and children in cages. When Vice President Mike Pence went to see how they were being treated, he told us we didn’t see what we saw — men lying on concrete floors with mylar for blankets, unwashed and smelly, half fed, and looking like they were in shock.
America has demonized these migrants, as well as African nations, Haiti, and even Puerto Rico (a U.S. Commonwealth). The reasons are perhaps racial and political. (If these migrants are people of color and they are allowed a path to U.S. citizenship, isn’t it also likely many will become Democrats? That, incidentally, is why Texas soon will be no longer considered a “red” state.)
In the meantime, we seem to have thrown reason out the window. We treat experts as though their knowledge is useless. Right wing evangelicals have surrendered Christian beliefs for political expediency. The quality of public discourse has declined into nastiness and incoherence.
All the while, we seem detached from the harsh realities of this moment in history. Perhaps this is a necessary phase but, phase or not, we simply don’t have time for the madness.
Reason and evidence are the standards of truth in its various forms. We are in such a confused state that we are willing to throw both out the window and instead spend our time watching re-runs of “The Apprentice.”
It makes no sense. We need a new show. We need new ideas, new energy, and renewed courage. Most of all, I think we need the faith that “we shall overcome.”
Hopefully, we will get through this phase and come out stronger, better on the other side.
The alternative is too scary to contemplate.
Have a nice day.
Anderson resident Primus Mootry is a retired school teacher. His column appears Wednesdays in The Herald Bulletin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.