As of late last week, Donald Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to have been impeached. The process unfolded before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee, and will move from there to trial in the Republican-led Senate this week. According to the Constitution, that’s the way it’s supposed to go.
If nothing else, the proceedings thus far have been a great civics lesson. We’re seeing in real time just how sausage is made. Last week, after hour upon hour of ahem!; boo-yah; rolling eyes; gaveling (order! order!) my distinguished colleague across the aisle (true meaning: that pusillanimous dirt-bag over there); and other hyperpartisan pulling of hair and gnashing of teeth, the result was exactly what everyone knew it would be in the first place — a 23-17 party line vote for impeaching the president.
From that political farce, next comes a vote from the full House of Representatives. That’s supposed to happen today. Assuming the outcome will be exactly what everyone knows it will be, the House will have done its job. Its job, by the way, is like that of a grand jury. It brings the charges against the defendant, but does not render any final judgment. That’s up to the Republican-led Senate. Guess how that’s going to turn out.
OK. To keep you from suffering unnecessary suspense, unless a mysterious shoe falls from the sky and strikes President Trump on his curly locks, that is where the impeachment process will end (probably sometime in February). Chief Justice John Roberts (whose role is largely ceremonial) will therefore preside over a trial where the jurors, or at least the great majority of them, have already pronounced President Trump not guilty, but not innocent, either.
In other words, though Trump will technically go down in history as the third president to have been impeached, it is entirely likely that he will evade the charges against him, and hang on to run for a second term in 2020. Recent polls say that outcome will make half of Americans happy, and the other miserable. It’s called democracy.
More to the point, I guess, the final trial for President Trump may be held in the court of public opinion – at the ballot box. In fact, that is pretty much where the impeachment mess started. The two charges against Trump are abuse of power (extorting a foreign power, Ukraine, to dig up dirt on a potential electoral rival in 2020) and, if I remember correctly, obstruction of Congress.
Those two rather simple charges will be handed over to the Senate along with about 700 pages of supporting documents. It is likely the Senate will put all that paper in the fireplace during the Christmas holidays. (One senator, Lindsay Graham, has said he doesn’t want to see any evidence or hear any witnesses, and that the whole process is a sham.)
In a way, I suppose, Graham is right. But he is right for the wrong reason. It’s a sham because we already know the likely outcome of the trial. But, to me, the real reason it’s a sham is because people like Graham refuse to see the impeachment proceedings as anything other than politics. Let the Constitution be damned. Let national security be damned. Let the American people be damned.
Now, I know there are those out there who see the whole thing quite differently. I’ve tried, but my brain won’t let me. And that is neither a partisan view, nor some sort of screwy dislike of our president, our commander-in-chief, our consoler-in-chief, our chief representative on the world stage, and the most powerful man in the world. That would be stupid.
No. Remember (if you’re old enough) Sergeant Joe Friday from that television series, “Dragnet?” When he was looking for the truth, he’d always ask: “Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts.” That’s really all I am interested in – facts, and fact patterns. That’s probably why I could never be a good sausage maker.
We have months to wait and watch before the impeachment mess ends and the presidential elections in November. In the meantime, we are entitled to believe whatever we believe, and to vote for whomever we choose. I do think, though, during this period of time, we are required to value truth over lies, facts over farce, and courage over fear.
Unless we do so, the democratic ideals we claim to love so much will disappear right before our eyes.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.