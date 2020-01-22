America has passed through a number of periods of extreme reckoning. The first, of course, was the Revolutionary War. There would have been no America without it, and victory over British and other foreign aggressors.
A further reckoning took place shorty afterward, as a small group of men representing 13 British colonies crafted one of the greatest documents known to man: the Constitution of the United States of America.
It is practically inconceivable that these men, flawed as they were, could come up with such a durable, forward-looking document in the time and culture in which they lived. It has served us well for nearly 300 years.
In the intervening years, however, America has faced a Civil War (the War Between the States), two world wars, the Great Depression, the civil rights movement, and many other challenges that have brought us to where we are today.
It hasn’t been pretty. We have yet to overcome the stain of 400 years of the enslavement of 4 million Africans. We have absorbed millions of immigrants from Europe, Central America, and other parts of the world.
Yet, in spite of extreme prejudice against various ethnic groups (Irish and Asian immigrants, for example), the loss of millions of lives in wars, and tens of thousands more in various forms of internal terror and conflict, from a social, economic, and military standpoint, America is the most powerful nation on earth..
Last Monday, I was pleased to serve on a Dr. Martin Luther King birthday commemoration as part of a radio panel hosted by one of Anderson’s greatest citizens — Mr. James Warner. Warner has hosted a similar program for the past 18 years. It is a great forum for discussion and thought among our city’s early risers.
The program started at 7.a.m. A relatively small group, including our mayor, Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, NAACP President James Burgess, and community folk like McMurphy Hughes and Mr. Charles Burrows had a great time.
Of course, we were all there to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I had no prepared remarks, I simply spoke from my heart. If there was a central theme to my remarks, it is that everything is connected.
By that I mean, in the grand scheme of time, the existence of this country is but the blink of an eye. At the individual level, over 70 million years, our human existence doesn’t even amount to more than the twitch of a finger.
But here we are, in a time of reckoning. As someone once noted, we may have come here on different ships, but now we are all in the same boat.
It takes time, generations, to overcome decades of cultural and social habits, whether those habits be good or ill. America’s worst habit has been the demonization, dehumanization, and degradation of its African American citizens.
As the country grows browner and browner, however, we have reached a point of reckoning. The browning of America is the foolish fear of white supremacists.
After all, for the entire history of this country, by their own laws or by force, white men have dominated. Theirs has been a consistent pattern of legal and illegal government and private sector collusion.
This fact is indisputable. If, for example, you drew a circular chart showing major systems, e.g., education, employment, housing, law and justice, commerce, banking, etc., a white male would be the head of it. And if he did not directly head it, the system would be in the grasp of super-rich elites who influence each system through paid lobbyists or other unseen mechanisms.
The key is control of government. Without such control, there would be no Land Rush, Gold Rush, or “self-made” billionaires.
But, in spite of voter suppression, gerrymandering, voter fraud, or other actions that reduce the number of likely Democrat or Independent voters, sheer numbers are responsible for the loss of governmental control.
That is why this is a moment of reckoning. The old ways won’t work anymore. The old days are gone. And existential threats such as climate change, nuclearization, the rise of the robot, and gross income inequality have thrown everything up for grabs.
As a result, I reckon we have no choice other than to change old habits that have been around for years. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., put it: “we must learn to live together, or perish as fools.” There is no other way.
Have a nice day.
