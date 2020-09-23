As most know by now, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last Friday. Her death has been a constant source of news reporting, so those who have been paying attention have, no doubt, learned a great deal about this remarkable woman. One aspect, however, has not been closely interrogated in the news reports I’ve read, heard, or seen. I’ll also share brief the political aftermath of Ginsburg’s death.
The thing I wondered about was how this tiny (5 feet 1 inch, 100 pounds), white woman, a Supreme Court justice, became identified with the late Biggie Smalls? Smalls was a 6-foot-3, nearly 400-pound Black man who nuclearized the world with his smooth gangsta rap. What did they have in common? And why is that important?
I dug a bit into those questions because, for some reason, they were important to me. What I first learned is that the 87-year-old Ginsburg was born of emigrant Jewish parents. Both she and the much younger Smalls were raised in Brooklyn, New York. Smalls’ parents were working folk (his dad was a welder and his mom was a preschool teacher). Smalls was murdered at the age of 24.
In the effort to understand Smalls’ popularity, I spent several hours listening to some of his world-famous, chart-topping music. I became fascinated by the grittiness and ugly truth in it. At other sites, I learned more about the world of rap — the money, drugs, sex, dangers — and its importance through its profane, brash, totally authentic rap beat and lyrics.
Since popular music forms are heavily influenced by generational factors, I could not imagine that Ginsburg sat around listening to rap music. I do believe that, as a lifelong learner and scholar, she did listen carefully to the music and its gritty messages. There are two reasons for that belief.
One, Ginsburg liked the “Notorious” moniker. In fact, she had “Notorious R.B.G.” T-shirts made to give to friends. As a scholar, I’m certain she appreciated the deeper meanings in Biggie’s music. She understood it. Yet, she often attended operas with her ideological nemesis, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Their diametrically views on court matters did not in any way stop her from being friendly with him and his family.
There is a lesson in that. In one of Smalls’ most popular albums, there is a line that says “don’t live with malice.” In that, I think, although she was studying at Harvard Law School while Smalls was a high school dropout, they both had what is called “the common touch.” They cared about people.
This point is illustrated in Ginsburg’s dissent in the famous Shelby County case, a case that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In her dissent, she wrote: “It is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.” This plainly stated dissent revealed something else Ginsburg had in common with Smalls. They were badasses.
The upshot is that it doesn’t matter what ethnic group you are in; the color of your skin; your height; your weight; your sex; your age; your religion; or your political persuasion. What matters is whether or not you care about people. What matters is if you know the truth and are willing to speak it in whatever forum. What matters is what is in your heart.
Beyond that, here are a few other observations. In President Obama’s last year in office, when a Supreme Court appointment arose, the Senate vehemently opposed and refused even to consider Obama’s moderate nominee, Merrick Garland. That same Senate has now completely reversed its position on filling a Supreme Court seat during an election year. President Trump says we will know his pick by the end of this week.
There is a lot at stake: women’s rights, the repeal of Obamacare, and even the 1954 Brown v. the Board of Education decision. Justices are appointed for life. Stacking the court with younger, hard-right ideologues can move this great nation into the dust bins of the past. This brazen politicization of the Supreme Court undermines our system of checks and balances, and places at risk the essence of America as a democratic republic.
America needed a Notorious B.I.G. to spit ugly truth to rouse a dazed world. America needed, and still needs, a Notorious R.B.G. to voice legitimate dissent in the chambers of the Supreme Court of these United States.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.