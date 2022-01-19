Dear friends:
I am writing to you today to express my good wishes and to thank you for the many kind expressions of celebration you arranged on my behalf a couple of days ago. You are good people. I am honored to be with you.
It is hard for me to believe that, had not my death occurred, over 50 years have passed. It is even more difficult to recall that, had I lived, today I would be 93. Time passes quickly!
The last thing I remember when I was with you on earth is what I thought was the prick of a pin. I had come to Memphis, Tennessee, to help Black sanitation workers in their fight for equal pay and better working conditions.
I was standing on a balcony under an evening sky at the Lorraine Motel in that city. It was a warm evening, and I was thinking about the speech I had given the night before — “I’ve Been To Mountaintop.” It was then I felt the sting. There was this painless flash, and that’s all I remember before closing my eyes for the last time.
As I dropped to my knees, as I heard the shouts of friends who were gathered with me at the Lorraine, I thought first about my family. Then I vaguely remembered some of what I had said in the speech:
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. ... But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!
“And so, I’m happy tonight.
I’m not worried about anything.
I’m not fearing any man.
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
Still, whether celebrated or not, and in spite of those who hated me for preaching love over hate, forgiveness over blame and justice over injustice, I am still happy. I’m happy to have been a part of a great movement for social justice. I’m happy that there are so many who continue to lift up my words, even if they don’t live by them.
Let me digress for a moment to share something you may not know about me. My mother named me “Michael.” But when my father returned home from a trip to Germany in 1934, he was so impressed with what he had learned about the work of Martin Luther that he changed his and my name to his.
Martin Luther was a church man and a nonviolent rebel whose works led to the formation of the Protestant Church. For that reason, I’ve always loved the name. After all, along with your behavior, your name is a key element of your identity. History made me a rebel before I knew it! But, enough about me.
I know what troubles you and people around the world are facing right now. I worry for you and wish there were something I could do beyond writing letters to you. Yet, I assure you that certain personal qualities — patience, perseverance, hope, love for your neighbors, and love of God — will pull you through.
I talked with my old friend, Congressman John Lewis, the other day. He told me he was particularly troubled by the efforts of some people in high places to suppress the vote through all sorts of machinations.
I told him it wouldn’t work, that the 1965 Voting Rights Act would endure, as will the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (debated Tuesday, along with the Freedom to Vote Act, in the Senate). He asked, after all we’ve been through, how could I be so optimistic?
I laughed. I didn’t say when or how long! They’ve got to fight for it and keep fighting for it, just like we did. You, John, know this. You know he will not let injustice stand.
Besides, you also know that good people such as the ones in Anderson will join the fight. They know the vote is the bedrock of democracy, and they will fight for it. It’s what you call “good trouble.”
We went on to talk about other matters with the faith that good men and women would figure it out with the knowledge that, as I said in a number of my speeches when I was there, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
