I’m sitting here in front of this contraption with my fingers on the keyboard. But my fingers aren’t moving. I don’t think it’s writer’s block. It’s something else.
Last week I wrote to wish you a Happy New Year. I also expressed some very optimistic views about America’s future as a world power. Although I’m holding on to that optimism, I think I’m somewhat awestruck about how the speed of change can alter our views literally from one day to the next.
Of course, I’m referring to the assassination of the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani. No one, liberal or conservative, denies that Soleimani was a bad actor. And, although I never heard of him until last week, he was perhaps the most beloved and powerful military leader in the Middle East.
Given his decades long history as a hater of the Western world and the killer of thousands of people, including many American soldiers stationed in the region, it is easy to say good riddance. But mere good riddance does not contemplate unintended outcomes.
For one thing, as they say, “nature abhors a vacuum.” The killing of Soleimani opens the door for one of his lieutenants to step in. No one knows who that might be. It is entirely possible that his successor may be worse.
What is certain is that Soleimani had devoted followers, terrorist cells, in Europe, Africa, and other places around the globe, including the United States. These proxy warriors are capable of doing immense damage almost anywhere, any time. Will they seek to avenge his death with some horrific act?
According to news reports, this is the reason past presidents over the last 40 years have not gone after the murderous general. It was their view that an attack on him would make him a martyr. By that calculation, in spite of all the death and turmoil he caused, the man was more dangerous dead than alive.
But thanks (or no thanks) to President Trump, Soleimani was assassinated. As a salute to him, over a million Iranians poured into the streets, tore their clothes, pulled their hair, and sobbed. Not a good sign.
Geographically, Iran is a vast, oil rich land. It is positioned along major shipping lanes that move the precious commodity to other countries, including China. It is situated right next to Iraq, where the United States has the largest embassy in the world. Other neighbors include Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and, a bit farther away, Israel.
Throughout the region, the United States has tens of thousands of soldiers encamped. Iraq has already voted to expel all U.S. soldiers. Americans, whether soldier or civilian, have been told by our government to leave.
I think this was an unintended outcome. Of course, Iran is also a nuclear power cozy with both Russia and China. With Soleimani’s death, they immediately withdrew from the Nuclear Accord that might have prevented them from developing more powerful nukes. In short, to paraphrase presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, killing Soleimani was like throwing a match into a powder keg.
The unintended outcomes are impossible to calculate. As a result, nations around the world have been thrown into a defensive posture. This posture, e.g., the movement of ships, troops, and domestic security measures, will no doubt cost untold billions. No one knows which way the powder keg may blow.
Yet another possibility is some sort of cyberattack. Such an attack could target airports and planes, power grids, nuclear plants, financial institutions, and anything else that relies on some much more sophisticated version of this contraption.
It is a geopolitical quagmire. In the worst-case scenario, because of the need for Iran’s oil, access to shipping lanes, and other possible factors (such as an unlikely Iranian nuclear attack on Israel), it could mark the beginnings of a third world war.
We’ll have to wait and see which of the unintended outcomes, if any, develop. What history teaches us, though, is that assassinations seldom, if ever, lead to the peaceful resolution of conflict between and among nations.
This is an extremely dangerous time in the world. Earlier, I suggested that all we can do is wait and see what unintended outcomes may occur. But there is one other thing we can do. Pray.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.