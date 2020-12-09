Humpty Trumpty
Sat on a wall
Humpty Trumpty had a great fall
All of his minions and all of his kin
Couldn’t put Trumpty together again
I couldn’t resist using that old children’s rhyme to give my impression of what is happening with our president.
It appears he has done everything imaginable to overturn the Nov. 3 election results.
I believe the first lady has told him he lost. Attorney General William Barr, who has done back-over flips to support President Donald Trump, has finally said he lost. Nearly 50 state judges, including some he appointed, have ruled that he lost.
The most recent thing I’ve heard is that he is trying to persuade the governor of Georgia to appoint electors who might give him an Electoral College victory in spite of the fact he lost the popular vote by, say, 10 million votes. The governor, a Republican and Trump supporter, refused.
If that fails, he still seems determined to take his case to the Supreme Court. The problem there is that the Court is not likely to weigh in on the election issue, only broad states’ rights matters. In other words, he is not likely to get any help there.
In the meantime, armed members of his base are threatening public officials in at least two states I’ve heard about. In one of those cases, last October, there was a terrorist threat to kidnap and detain (kill?) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because she ordered a shutdown in her state.
In his desperation to remain in office, Trump is creating the conditions for violence. This is serious. The whole thing makes me wonder. Where’s the fireside tweet?
With Trump apparently AWOL (he has refused to extend the traditional, necessary courtesies associated with the peaceful transfer of power and attending the inauguration of the newly elected president), and with President-elect Joe Biden not yet confirmed by the Electoral College, who’s running our government? Is it on autopilot?
Also, even with the news that there is a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, managing the complexities of manufacturing, distributing, storing, and giving two inoculations to 300 million Americans will require a well-orchestrated, all-hands-on-deck approach. That includes state and local governments, the federal government, the military, and private citizens as well. All that’s assuming people will trust the vaccine anyway. It’s likely many will not.
On the date of writing this, Dec. 7, I could not help but think of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on that date back in 1941. As I recall, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt acted swiftly and decisively. His declaration of war came the very next day. From then on, it was pretty much straight talk through his weekly “fireside chats.”
America’s manufacturing engines fired up. Millions of men went to war, and women entered the workforce. Coming out of the Great Depression, they sacrificed in many ways in a show of “America First” patriotism. In the face of Axis Power aggression, this may have been this country’s finest moment.
I mention that because there are so many today who refuse even to wear a mask to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus. This is another type of war, a war where the enemy is invisible, but a war nonetheless.
Yet, lots of folk want to act like going to our beaches, nightclubs, or basketball games is more important. These folk act as though they resent government interference in their lives, yet they would be first in line to get a stimulus check in the mail, from who? The government!
Now, it would be unreasonable to blame Humpty Trumpty for all our woes. There is enough blame to go around, including the people we have elected to occupy Senate and House seats. Yep. Millions of people are weeks away from being evicted, or losing their homes.
Tens of thousands of small businesses are up against the wall, hanging on by a thread. Millions of American men, women and children are food insecure. All the while, our senators and representatives seem not to care enough to hammer out a plan for relief.
The whole thing is despicable. All those nice cars you see on television lined up for hours with people waiting for a bag of groceries remind me of something satirist Will Rogers said a long time ago: “Americans are the only people who will go to the poorhouse in an automobile.”
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.