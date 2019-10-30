What a year last week was! It’s hard to keep up.
I was saddened to hear of the death of Congressman John Conyers, the longest serving African American in Congress, and founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. He was 90. His stellar reputation was sullied a couple of years ago by two women who claimed he had done something inappropriate with them.
I don’t know if it’s true, but I tend to believe women when they make such claims. I think Conyers was forced to resign. Many powerful men are vulnerable to this sort of thing (think David and Bathsheba), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility. The question is whether or not charges of this nature are sufficient to diminish a man’s otherwise stellar legacy.
In any event, coming on the heels of the loss of Congressman Elijah Cummings, news of Conyers’ death was especially sad for me. I’m not a conspiracy nut, but the venerable Cummings had also come under scrutiny for some sort of wrongdoing. I don’t think anything was ever proven, but just the fact of having been charged was deeply upsetting to “the lion of Congress” and his family.
The latest news was the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the acknowledged founder of ISIS. In reporting his death, I believe President Trump gave way too much detail about when and how he and, I suppose, his three children died. No one is making claims that Baghdadi’s death was anything but a significant blow to ISIS. Nonetheless, controversy now swirls around the president’s reporting of the event, including his failure to advise Democrat leadership about the special ops operation that led to the ISIS leader’s death.
During his report, President Trump also suggested he knew more about the internet than anybody in the Middle East. As to his failure to report the action to Democrats, his press secretary quickly followed up with a public statement to the effect that Democrats simply don’t understand our “genius president.”
Honestly, I don’t get it. And I don’t understand why Trump loyalists don’t seem to get it either. Last week, over a hundred Republican senators stormed the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility) where a whistleblower was testifying. With their cellphones lit high, they shouted they would not tolerate the alleged secrecy around the impeachment inquiries. The raucous intrusion apparently frightened the whistleblower away, and the proceedings stopped for five hours.
There are two problems with this bogus spectacle: one, anything that goes on in a SCIF is, indeed, supposed to be secret. Anyone inside, whether Democrat or Republican, must turn in cellphones, recorders, or other electronics at the door. Two, 47 of the protesting Republicans were entitled to sit in on all hearings, so nothing was secret at all. If there is a third thing, it is that they were encouraged to do their stunt with President Trump’s encouragement. Huh? Isn’t that some form of obstruction of justice?
In the meantime, new whistleblowers seem to be lining up to testify on Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine in which he withheld over $350 million in defense aid conditioned on that country’s willingness to dig up dirt on potential presidential rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. They call that a quid pro quo – a favor for a favor. But, inasmuch as the funds had been approved by Congress, it turns out his alleged quid pro quo phone call was illegal. The call was jet fuel for speeding his possible impeachment.
In the mean, meantime, his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and the head of the Department of Justice, William Barr, are traveling the globe looking for any government that will help Trump and also help prove that Russia did not interfere with 2016 electoral processes. Well, none of that smells right. Giuliani is Trump’s private attorney, not a government official. Attorney General Barr is the nation’s top cop, not Trump’s attorney. You figure it out.
And did I mention that forest fires are once again raging in California? 80 mph wind gusts are thwarting the efforts of over 2,000 firefighters, and nearly 200,000 people have been forced to flee the fire’s path. In wine country, the air is thick with smoke, trees are down, power is out, evacuation centers and hotels are full, and the fire is still going strong.
And that’s just some of last week’s news.
Have a nice day.
