On Wednesdays through the end of the year, The Herald Bulletin is republishing a selection of columns written by Primus Mootry, the retired schoolteacher and community advocate who died in a March 31 fire at his Anderson home. This column originally ran May 19, 2021.
The past 14 months or so have been tragic. Yet, with every great manmade or natural tragedy, some individuals, groups or corporate entities benefit. Also, there is the general benefit of the opportunity to learn (and hopefully advance civilization) from mass human casualties.
Last week, we got the rather surprising news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, due to ramped up vaccinations, under certain circumstances, we no longer need to wear masks, social distance, stay away from crowds, quarantine, or otherwise protect ourselves and others from contracting the COVID-19 virus. But don’t get rid of your mask just yet.
There is still a bit of considerable confusion about how the virus and its variants may be contracted. Although it is reported that 60% of the population has been vaccinated, it is still not known if the virus protection routines to which we have become accustomed are being lifted too soon.
But it is not too soon to consider what we have learned from the pandemic.
Some months ago, for example, one of my closest relatives celebrated a special birthday. I, and many other family members, participated via Zoom. A handful were at her party in person, and the cake was simply beautiful. Still, as happy I was to see and talk to the birthday “girl” and the family members who were actually present, I felt a great sadness at the same time.
Generally speaking, we are social creatures. There is no virtual birthday party that can take the place of a hug. Yet, millions of American families have been forced into virtual gatherings of one sort or another.
I know of one family that has begun the practice of monthly meetings simply to see each other and discuss their roots. In terms of location, they hail from many different states but, via Zoom, they are able to get together. Just a year or so ago, those wonderful gatherings might not have happened. Because they were shut-in, however, they learned, or rediscovered, the importance of family connections.
We have learned connections in other ways, too. Many are attending church and other social or business activities thanks to Zoom. And how about visiting your family physician? Now, people are finding it faster and more convenient to visit their doctors over the internet or simply using their smartphone. The doctor can “examine” you and, based on your symptoms, can either prescribe a medicine or make some other recommendation.
With these developments, as corporate entities, Zoom and other social media platforms are making a fortune. Some other large corporations, like Amazon, are raking in big profits, too. And let’s not forget about the developers and distributors of the vaccine. Pfizer, for instance, will make billions for its vaccine which, as of this writing, is slated to be made available to billions of people around the world.
That brings me back to the human connection again. What we have learned (or should have learned) is that, in order to defeat the virus, we have to care about the plight of people everywhere – India, Brazil, Great Britain, Asian countries, and so forth. We also must be concerned about people here in America’s rural and inner-city areas.
In order to advance civilization and find a “new normal” of peace and prosperity, it is the human connection that counts the most. This is as much true for families as it is for entire countries. The virus has taught us that we are all neighbors. What happens to one group affects us all.
Time and space here do not allow me to wade into the thicket of issues, good or bad, that have been forced to the surface by COVID. I would be remiss, however, if I did not take this moment to mourn the hundreds of thousands of people who have suffered and died during this terrible time. That, I think, is why it is so important to genuinely ask, “what have we learned?”
Although we are far from being out of the woods, I think we are getting to the brighter side of this darkness. That is a tribute to good government, neighbors helping neighbors, rapid vaccine and therapeutic development, and the millions of small and large acts of kindness that are characteristically human, American. If these are the only things we have learned, we will come through this, and come out better on the other side.
Have a nice day.