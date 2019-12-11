“Now, it’s been seven years, and it don’t take a smarty to realize / That even though my man throws confetti in my face, it still don’t make it no party!”
Dreamgirls, “Ain’t No Party”
Well, maybe it hasn’t been seven years, but it sure seems like it. Perhaps it is more. We have to go the beginning of Barack Obama’s first term, the emergence of the tea party, and the Republican leadership pledge to block any and everything Obama tried in order to ensure that his would be a one-term presidency.
American politics always has been sometimes raucous, including frequent verbal nastiness between opposing political candidates. The Obama presidency, however, marked the distinct beginning of a new, generalized level of name-calling, personal attack, decline in public discourse, calculated disinformation (e.g., birtherism), and willful ignorance.
Over the past three years this trend has morphed into something deeper. The name-calling and personal attacks are more frequent. Public discourse has declined into partisan drivel. Alternate facts, distraction, misinformation, and disinformation, blur the truth. As a result, millions of Americans have retreated into winding caves of political tribalism.
As of this writing, impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Trump are underway in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Without wading into the weeds of the many various possible impeachment charges likely to be made against him, what is clear is that the president and his phalanx of lawyers have no substantive response. They have opted instead to challenge the process and to demean those who testify against the president.
I suspect if all the millions of pages of depositions, charges, and related evidentiary documents were shredded and dropped from a high-rise building, enough confetti for a 5th Avenue Christmas parade would fall from the sky. But this is no parade. Or, as it says in that Dreamgirls song, this “Ain’t No Party.” Yet, the legal and political confetti keeps coming down. We are often blinded by it. Underneath the hood of the confetti storm, the motor is a president who behaves as though he is above the law.
That idea was anathema to the Framers of the Constitution of the United States of America. They hated kings and monarchies. That is why they created three co-equal branches of government as well as the vote. These are the checks and balances, including a free press, intended to prevent any single person from controlling all branches of government and the largely unseen administrative structures attached to them. These are also the essential features of our democracy that President Trump has attacked as “the Swamp,” the deep state, or the source of governmental corruption.
I believe anyone who has eyes to see, ears to hear, and enough gray matter to make reasonable judgments, is required to reject truth over lies, and the national interest over private interests. In short, when President Trump calls the impeachment process “a hoax;” when he vilifies House leaders who are doing what they are supposed to do; and when he refuses good faith participation in the process, he is (pardon my bluntness) wittingly or unwittingly peeing on the Constitution that he is sworn to uphold and protect.
To wrap this up, however painful and solemn, our governmental processes are working as they should. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently made clear, this is not about partisanship or hating President Trump, it is about the U.S. Constitution and the provisions designed to ensure that America remains the democratic republic the Framers intended. Aware of the challenges involved, Benjamin Franklin observed that the republic would endure only “if we [as in “we the people”] can keep it.”
Accordingly, in a profound sense, the impeachment process is not about Donald Trump or partisan politics. It is about the American people, our values, and what we are willing to tolerate in our elected officials. It is not about what we sit in silence for, but what we stand for. This ain’t no party, folks. It is a fight. And it is way too soon to boog-a-loo.
As someone once said, “A man who doesn’t stand for something, will fall for anything.” At this precarious moment in human history, that is what we must ask of ourselves. As the most powerful nation on earth, the right answer to that question may determine, not merely the outcome of Donald Trump’s impeachment, or the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but the future of the planet.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.