Before getting started with the subject, I extend heartfelt prayers for all who were so tragically affected by the Miami-Dade building collapse. In my mind, with very limited knowledge of what it takes to build a big building, plain sense tells me such a high-rise is not to be built within the reach of wetlands or a beachfront.
Not to belabor my sympathies, but I do wonder. How can presumably skilled architects and structural engineers do such a thing? How were they able to get the necessary permits and licensing to erect the structure? Why was a 2018 examination of the structure apparently ignored before its collapse? What a shame!
With that out of my system, in view of the upcoming holiday, I turn to the subject of this piece. The question of the meaning of the Fourth of July to 4 million Black slaves is the title of a Frederick Douglass speech given at the invitation of the Ladies Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, New York. Douglass accepted the invitation, but chose to speak on July 5, 1852, instead of July 4.
A striking figure of a man, the 6-foot, 200-pound Douglass, a fugitive slave, was usually quite charming and smooth in his reasoned arguments on behalf of freedom for 4 million of his enslaved brethren. But, on that occasion, he shocked his adoring audience. He threw diplomacy aside. His tone was bitter, harsh. Douglass could not disguise his righteous indignation:
“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery;
“…your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.
“There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States at this very hour.”
Douglass’ speech was a long one. It touched on, and praised, the Founding Fathers, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the democratic ideals of freedom (including freedom of religion), justice, and equality. Yet, for all the length of the speech, he confessed, in his view of the unsustainability and hypocrisy of slavery in this free land, he was next to speechless.
He saw trouble ahead. Nine short years after his speech, the Civil War began. In its early stages, both Northerners and Southerners felt the conflict might last no more than 90 days.
To the point, in the first major battle of the war (called the Battle of Bull Run by Northerners and the First Battle of Mannassas by Southerners), spectators, including U.S. congressmen, showed up with picnic baskets and binoculars to watch the fun. But, as the bloody fight unfolded, as bullets began to whiz past them, they ran like rabbits.
The end of the war in 1865 brought an end to slavery. I believe Douglass lost a son in one of the many battles. Sadly, however, beyond the post-war period of progress known as Reconstruction, Blacks were not granted full citizenship until the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, with the latter guaranteeing them the right to vote. We’re still working on that.
I guess those nice ladies from the Anti-slavery Society felt Douglass had attacked them. To the contrary, I think he simply told them his truth — something they were not ready to hear.
I need to close this, but what I’ve learned from history is that mass conflict usually has a very long fuse — maybe hundreds of years.
Such conflict is rooted in lawlessness, injustice, intolerance, fear, and irrational hatreds.
Here we are. It’s 2021, and we’re still fighting battles that should have been resolved at least a hundred years ago — or at this very hour.
Pundits have sounded the alarm: democracy itself is in trouble.
This is no picnic. It won’t be called the Civil War, though. Perhaps we’ll find out its name on Facebook.
Have a nice holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.