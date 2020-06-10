“We can no longer afford to worship the god of hate or bow before the altar of retaliation. The oceans of history are made turbulent by ever-rising tides of hate. History is cluttered with the wreckage of nations and individuals.”
— Martin Luther King Jr., April 4, 1967
It is a time for reflection. We are, I think, at the beginning of a second major social movement spanning roughly the mid 1950s to now. I think it is important briefly to compare and contrast these two periods in the hope of learning where we might go from here. As they say, if you don’t now where you’re been, you probably have no idea where you might be headed.
The first period is the civil rights movement, as led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In the last of his four books, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”, King speaks from a sense of hopefulness. When he wrote it from self-exile in Jamaica, however, King was deeply troubled. For one thing, in spite of his major accomplishments, more militant black groups including the Black Panthers, Black Muslims; and charismatic individuals such as brilliant black firebrand, Stokely Carmichael, were moving the black community further from his hallmark peaceful resistance into the ideological territory of separatism, an eye for an eye resistance, and black power.
In addition, the coalition of young white liberals and celebrities who had marched with him in the days of peaceful resistance distanced themselves from the movement him when he took a public stance against the war in Vietnam. King apparently was getting too big for his britches.
A further aggravation was King’s awareness that then FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover, was digging into his private life, perhaps with the intent to reveal damaging information about his private life and, in so doing, to assassinate his character and force him from the lofty perch of power ordinary citizens had conferred upon him.
We are currently in a movement that is quite different. First, it has no single charismatic leader. Instead, it is led by many individuals and groups.
Second, the current movement is not easily characterized by a single identity, either. One cannot be certain whether it is nonviolent or potentially violent. It does not have a readily identifiable name.
Third, to the extent that the present movement is tied to the murder of George Floyd, it is unapologetically international in scope. This scope is further solidified by the COVID-19 pandemic, its human casualties, and the economic woes associated with it.
Fourth, the movement we are in today rides on the back of various digital platforms such as Facebook, Skype, Zoom, and many others I know nothing about. The point here is that technology is central to the communications that keep the current movement unified and moving.
If there is a fifth aspect, it is that today’s movement is much more sophisticated in terms of what it seeks. If there is a demand for police reform, for example, the group wants to see police department budgets and address not only issues of cost/benefit, but policies and programs as well.
In general, I think what is emerging as a movement today has staying power, political power, and potential economic power. The group, for instance, could raise enough money through its own members to support its core operations if it chose to do so.
To the extent that money is important, I think it would be wise to remember the old adage, “he who pays the piper calls the tune.”
From my point of view, what both movements lack is institutionalized capability. The civil rights movement, for example, left no enduring institutions such as banks, leadership training programs, community action programs, scholarship programs, and so forth.
The institutionalization of such programs will be necessary to keep the movement’s work moving forward in a coherent, cohesive way, without compromising the identity or purpose of members of its constituent groups, and without dependency on a single individual.
In closing, I believe if we stop hating one another we have the ability to create for ourselves and our children a future full of promise. Will it be chaos or community?
As with any human enterprise, mistakes will be made. But, together, we can make something beautiful happen. At least, it’s worth a try.
Have a nice day.
