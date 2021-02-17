This is the third in my annual Black History Month series. I guess because Valentine’s Day is in the month, there is something romantic about February. You can judge that in dollars and cents.
Americans spent over $50 billion on candy, cards and flowers for the holiday. I know I spent my little share. The thing is, I suspect most of us have no idea who St. Valentine was, or even whether he (or she?) ever existed. But that’s OK. Expressions of love and caring never hurt anybody.
For some unknown reason, for this column, my thoughts ran to movie stars that I always liked, like Gregory Peck. I asked myself, who was this guy, really? I Googled him. You can imagine my surprise to learn that his name was actually Eldred Gregory Peck, renamed simply as Gregory Peck. That information really told me very little about the man, though. Perhaps that’s simply the way things are.
But that didn’t stop me from wondering about questions that could not easily be answered. For example, could Peck ever have thought that young African American girls were among his many fans?
What would his family think about Black girls falling in love with him? How could he possibly know his celebrity peaked at a time when for mainstream USA there existed an invisible, second class in America — millions of Black fans. Just chalk it up to what scholar W.E.B. Du Bois called “double consciousness.”
I did learn, however, that Peck was basically a principled, decent man quite unlike some Hollywood stars, many of whom are jerks. In many ways his life included periods of ordinariness, e.g., divorced parents, being raised by a grandmother, struggling in school, and doing odd jobs in order to achieve short-term goals. For all I could see, he was one of the truly good guys.
With my interest aroused, I went on to look into another of my Hollywood heroes — Errol Leslie Thomson Flynn, stage name, just Errol Flynn. Although as a boy, I idolized Flynn in his role as Robin Hood, I found that, in real life, he was something of a womanizer and businessman. Nothing like the brash swashbuckler he portrayed in many movies.
One point here is that, as a little Black boy watching the movie for the first time, I didn’t want to be any of his Merry Men. I didn’t want to be the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. I didn’t even want to be Good King Richard. I wanted to be Robin! Of course, as a Black boy, I had no idea how ludicrous this aspiration was. I guess that is part of why I’m sharing these thoughts with you.
Then I remembered how my mother adored Sophia Loren, aka Sophia Scicolone. She and my aunt, along with millions of fans, were also big fans of Norma Jean Mortenson, the beautiful Marilyn Monroe. In those days, it was rare to see a Black woman as anything other than a maid or a not-too-bright caricature of a woman, as in “Gone With the Wind.”
That being said, my mother also was a fan of African American stars like Dorothy Jean Dandridge, known simply as Dorothy Dandridge, and Lena Mary Calhoun Horne, Miss Lena Horne. I suppose there were very few others.
These remote “love affairs” with movie stars play a significant role in defining American culture. For the most part the love of actors (whose real names most of us don’t even know) is innocent. But this love, in some situations, can do real harm, especially to vulnerable children. This is part of Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s motivation for establishing Black History Month. How are we going to get to love one another if we don’t see each other?
For an up-close-and-personal view of what I’m getting at here, I knew a darling little dark-brown skinned girl in our family with beautiful big, brown eyes. However, even family members, soaked in the hateful values related to skin color within the larger culture, would joke that she looked like Topsy, Buckwheat, or any negative stereotype of African Americans.
Thankfully, as far as television or big-screen movies are concerned, things are slowly changing. More and more African American actors are appearing in major movies, and all of us are better for it.
Still, I hope you don’t mind if I remember that super bad dude, Aristotelis Savalas, just Telly Savalas, looking back to ask, “Who loves ’ya, baby?”
Have a nice day.
