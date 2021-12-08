I don’t know how often I have heard people of all stations in life smugly say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” When I hear that, something in me recoils. What village? What is its landscape? Where is it located? Who lives there?
I think of a village as some nice place with very nice schools, churches, brightly painted houses, newly mown lawns, paved streets, trees, row upon row of shiny late model cars, lovely parks and public spaces, thriving families, main streets lined with a variety of small businesses, and happy children. Is this the village they are talking about?
Is this one of the places all children live in, along with mom and dad, their siblings and their Jack Russell, Spot? And if it is not such a place, why not? These thoughts prompt me to consider the village, or villages, in which we all live. In my view, there are two of them — the little village and the big village. The little village is family, neighborhood and community, extending outward to city, state and nation.
The big village is really big. It’s the entire planet, stretching out to the entire universe. It is the landscape we all exist in. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly … This is the inter-related structure of reality.” How does this big village work?
Well, in my mind, the big village is connected to the little village, and the two coexist among the moon and stars, the universe they rotate in, and, perhaps, other universes. It’s all connected. The fate of a single cell, a single child, is directly or indirectly tied to the fate of worlds.
In the big village — the grand scheme of time and space — with all our fascinations about government, wars, religion, the creature comforts of day-to-day life and so forth, we are really quite insignificant. In the grand scheme of time, we are here for just a twinkling of an eye.
Yet, it is the world we live in for however brief a time. And, in our time in our villages, we construct belief systems that reflect cultures. In the case of governments — capitalist, socialist, communist, democratic or fascist.
Within these and other governmental forms, rules are put in place to ensure a degree of conformity among the people. Typically, the penalty for nonconformist behavior is severely punished, e.g., loss of social status, loss of meaningful work, loss of freedom, loss of opportunity and loss of life.
These governments usually are set in place by a central (national) government and, from there, devolve to realities within the smaller village: nations, states, cities and communities. This necessary devolution includes processes for business, commerce, the transfer of cultural information, education, religious choices, wealth distribution, the dissemination of public information (news) and legalistic or other means to enforce these processes.
Throughout millennia, in one form or another, family, neighborhood and community have been the bottom-up foundation of both villages. In these same societies, no matter what they name themselves, conditions in the little village, the foundation, have always been informed by what is happening in the bigger village.
As a result of the choices of men who lead in the nation and in the bigger sphere, in all societies, there are little villages that do not thrive. The landscape in these places is different. The people are different. The children are different.
Still, it is all connected. And so, as John Donne observed in the 16th century, “No man is an island, entire unto itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main …”
We’re connected. That was one of the main themes of Charles Dickens’ 19th century classic, “A Tale of Two Cities.”
That is what King was talking about in the 1960s when he said, “This is the inter-related structure of reality.”
Look at this Omicron bug. Not only must we be concerned about vaccinating Baltimore’s children, we must also be concerned about children in Burundi, 7,000 miles away.
The muckety-mucks in some state governments can’t dilute my vote without diluting yours.
We can’t ignore violence, crime, illegitimacy and addiction in one part of our communal village without risking the same ills in our own. We’re all connected.
Have a nice day.
