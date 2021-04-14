It is now Monday, the 11th day of testimony in the George Floyd case. Before the trial began, I thought I would be able to watch it listening only to the facts, like a juror. Remember Sgt. Joe Friday from the television show “Dragnet”? “Just the facts, ma’am.”
I’ve listened to witnesses, family members, forensic experts, television commentators, the judge, and prosecution and defense lawyers. Too many times, now, I have seen the awful smartphone video and body cam footage of George Floyd with a policeman’s knee on his neck and back, struggling for his life. I learned many important facts.
But facts alone do not always tell the story. In what appears to be a slam dunk argument, the prosecution has made the point that Floyd was killed because former police sergeant Derek Chauvin dug his knee into the victim’s neck for over nine minutes.
Chauvin’s defense team appears to be struggling to sow doubt into that argument. In my opinion, the best outcome for the defense is, one, to get a not guilty vote from at least one of the 12 jurors, resulting in a mistrial. Their second best hope is to get the charges of murder in the second degree or third degree reduced to the far less burdensome third charge, manslaughter.
Both sides – the prosecution and the defense – appear to be well prepared. That observation caused me to look into how the lawyers on either side are being paid. I found that, for the prosecution, former Congressman Keith Ellison, now Minnesota’s attorney general, assembled a top-notch team of lawyers to take the case for free.
I was surprised to find out that the defense was being paid $500,000 to $1 million by the Minnesota Police Association. That fact, I suppose, is due to contractual obligations. That aside, what it amounts to is that in cases such as this, police protect and defend police. Of course, the way our legal system is set up, every person is entitled to the best defense possible – except ordinary folk who can’t afford it.
I was doing just fine, perfectly rational. Just the facts, right? Then the prosecution brought Floyd’s brother to the stand. I listened to his totally believable testimony. It turns out Floyd was a beloved member of his family. In fact, he might be described as a “mama’s boy.” Although over 6 feet tall and powerfully built (a former college football and basketball player) at heart, he was just a big lovable teddy bear.
Well, that got to me. I began thinking of one of my cousins, now deceased. He was a couple of years older than me, but he, too, was over 6 feet and powerfully built. Both of us grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. We did everything together. We went fishing. We caught pigeons (he loved them!). We made scooters out of 2-by-4s and old skates and raced down Nashville’s hills.
When I was about 9 years of age, due to family circumstances, we wound up living in one of Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods, North Lawndale. (Lawndale was a 95% white ethnic neighborhood until Blacks moved in the area and whites fled. Seemingly overnight, the community became 95% Black and poor). My teddy-bear cousin enrolled in Bryant Elementary School.
His first day as a sixth grader at Bryant, a teacher asked him to pronounce his unusual name. When he did, the teacher insisted he pronounce it phonetically. Then she told him to remove the Daniel Boone hat he loved so much. He refused to pronounce his name any way other than he and family members had always pronounced it. He refused to take off the hat.
The teacher (the teachers were all white even though the neighborhood had turned Black) hastily scribbled a note. “Take this to the principal’s office!” He was expelled. My cousin was very smart. He loved school, too. But he never went back to Bryant or any other school.
And so, I’m sitting there, watching the trial, and all I could think about was my dear, late cousin. I guess he must have been too big, too proud, and too Black for Bryant School. He had to go.
Next thing you know, tears were streaming down my face. Although the circumstances were vastly different, I could only think that my cousin and George Floyd had the same problem. How can I unremember that?
Have a nice day.
