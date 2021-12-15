I wish I had a nickel for every community input meeting I’ve attended throughout my work with cities. I’d be rich. Unfortunately, all I can say is thank heaven for Social Security.
What usually happens is, when a pile of money is laid on the table, a whole bunch of groups and individuals come for dinner. In the meantime, the city (in my case, mostly Chicago) has already cooked it, and decided just who or which group will get a bite.
Anyway, enough of my grumbling. This Monday’s THB carried a front-page story, “2 meetings to let residents talk about spending $23.1 million from the American Rescue Plan.” THB reporter Ken De La Bastide reported there will be two meetings.
He went on to report, “The City Council on Thursday formally accepted the distribution of the funds from Mayor Thomas J. Broderick.” (I think what they accepted was the general plan without the details). The report continues, “Broderick’s plan includes $3.6 million for premium pay for city workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic [and that I would like] to … get the money to the employees as soon as possible.”
Following that news, there was further reporting on which nonelected city employees would get the funds, comments from Councilman Ollie Dixon and community activist Lindsay Brown’s suggestion that payments to city employees, i.e., police and fire personnel, be taken from the city’s $18 million operating balance so that the entire $23.1 million in ARP funds could be spent on city needs.
What followed was a list of 12 items the mayor’s plan included: $9 million in infrastructure improvements to the Water Department, a modest amount of funds for homeowner assistance and affordable housing, $500,000 for ARP administration and other items.
Although these and other items, with the possible exception noted by Brown, are important, my thoughts ran in a different direction. First, I went online to look at the federal guidelines for ARP fund expenditures. First off, unless I misunderstood, cities that receive ARP funding must spend it in two years. As Mayor Broderick noted in his remarks to the City Council, failure to follow the guidelines might result in the city having to return presumably improperly expended funds.
With a rudimentary understanding of the guidelines, I then began to wonder about the planning process that went into the city’s proposal. From past experience, I believe this part of the process should be as apolitical as possible. To the point, Anderson has a wealth of very bright people who might, with some sort of stipend, agree to participate. Also, such a group should be diverse in terms of its ethnic makeup and the disciplines it represents.
Also, the process should be data-driven, including an assessment of city needs that fall within the federal ARP guidelines. Here, there is a possibility to engage college students from Anderson University, Ball State and perhaps Purdue.
I think there should be some mechanism to evaluate the results of whatever is decided upon as the best course of action, as well as some degree of fiscal monitoring. I think there should be some mechanisms to evaluate the results of whatever plans are decided upon as the best courses of action?
A bit over $23 million and two years can go by in a flash. One of the elements of the guidelines was awardees’ effort to leverage ARP funds and to achieve some degree of sustainability to whatever efforts are undertaken. What this means to me is that Anderson must invest in its existing strengths in all sectors and, thereby, set in motion processes that become self-sustaining without large infusions of money.
Related to this latter point, I note that, a couple of months ago, President Biden signed into law a five-year, $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Infrastructure includes water systems, power grids and so forth. Why would Anderson use a major portion of ARP funds for its water system now when it is highly likely that funding for the very same purpose might be available as early as next April?
To the extent possible, local vendors and workers should be used in any ARP-funded effort here. Finally, I believe there are a number of inexpensive things that can be done to help change the look and feel of our city. Specifically, I’m talking about Jackson Park, Streaty Park, the Dr. Martin Luther King sculpture (his son said it was the best he has seen!). Hey, I think I’ll give myself a nickel.
Have a nice day.
