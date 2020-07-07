Entering this weekend at Anderson Speedway there are two questions that will be answered by Monday night.
Those unknowns are who will win the Glen Niebel Classic for non-wing sprint cars and who will win the 54th running of the Redbud 400?
Tyler Roahrig is on a roll when it comes to non-wing sprint car races at Anderson, aside from the Pay Less Little 500. He won last year’s Glen Niebel Classic and captured the Tony Elliott Classic.
A strong contingent of sprint car teams is expected for the Niebel Classic with the list of drivers expected to include Kody Swanson, a three-time winner of the Little 500, Bobby Santos III, Caleb and Dakota Armstrong, Kyle O’Gara, Kyle and Nick Hamilton, Aaron Pierce and Chris Neuenschwander.
Over the past weekend Kyle Hamilton drove the Bob East prepared sprint car to victory at Lucas Oil Raceway with O’Gara coming home second.
There were 21 sprint cars at LOR and there is expected to be more entries for the Glen Niebel Classic.
My pick to win the Niebel is Swanson with the dark horse favorite being O’Gara.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will be in action for the 4th running of the Don & Mel Kenyon Classic which is a 75-lap event.
Local driver Colin Grissom is the most recent winner with the series at Anderson Speedway.
As of Tuesday there are 25 teams entered in the Redbud 400 sponsored by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto for the Monday event.
Defending race winner Johnny VanDoorn will be looking for his fourth victory that would tie him with former ASA and NASCAR star Mark Martin.
Former Redbud 400 winners entered include Dalton Armstrong and Steve Dorer.
Travis Braden, winner of the 2019 Snowball Derby, will be seeking his first ever victory at Anderson Speedway along with Stephen Nasse. Other top teams include Josh Brock, Cody Coughlin, winner of the Redbud tune-up race, Casey Johnson, Greg VanAlst, Jack Dossey III, Jeff Marcum, Mason Keller, Carson Hocevar and Rick Turner.
I suspect that Braden will finally get that super late model victory in the Redbud with Johnson as the long shot winner.
In other racing news: The historic weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with IndyCar and NASCAR competing in three different events on the road course and oval brought no real surprises.
Scott Dixon made it two wins in a row this season in IndyCar with the double-header set at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin this weekend.
The best race of the weekend proved to be the Xfinity race on the road course with Indiana native Chase Briscoe securing the victory in an exciting finish.
What has to happen in 2021 is that the Brickyard 400 should be moved from the oval to the road course to create a better race for the fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.