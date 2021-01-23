Editor’s note: This column from Herald Bulletin reporter Rebecca R. Bibbs appears in the Spring issue of Madison magazine.
As Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron took his batting stance and prepared to clout the home run that would break Babe Ruth’s career record, my grandfather suddenly stood up from the sofa and moved closer to the television.
I was only 10 and not really a baseball enthusiast, but I remember my grandfather’s sudden heightened interest in this particular game.
At the time, I didn’t understand that this record and the man who would break it were personal to my grandfather, Junius Bibbs. Aaron was among the last of the Negro Leagues players who went into Major League Baseball.
“Hammerin’ Hank’s” death at the age of 86 was confirmed Friday by the Braves. With 755 home runs in his 23-year career, he’d worn the crown of baseball’s home run king for more than three decades.
Unbeknownst to me when I was 10, my grandfather had, like Aaron, played in the Negro Leagues. His 10-year career started with the Detroit Stars while he attended Indiana State University in 1933 and ended with the Cleveland Buckeyes in 1944. He quit that year because he had a family to support.
Grandfather never spoke of that part of his life, even though he had a .404 batting average while playing with the Cincinnati Tigers in 1937, which earned him a spot on the West squad at the all-star game. Grandfather supported Satchel Paige as he led the Kansas City Monarchs to three Negro Leagues championships from 1939 to 1941.
But Grandfather was far more than a role player. He ended his career with a .353 batting average, far better than Jackie Robinson’s .311.
Scrolling through my news feed on Facebook Dec. 16, 2020, I learned that my grandfather likely will take his place among baseball’s all-time greats as Negro Leagues statistics are added to those of Major League Baseball.
Though my grandfather, a native of Kentucky who grew up in Indiana, already has been inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame and the Indiana State University Athletic Hall of Fame, sadly, I never learned this history from my family.
As I write about Anderson’s Black community, I also often feel many people are in the dark about the legacies of their family members. Sure, there are the Menifees, who have a street named after them, and there’s Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson, whose feats are celebrated in front of Anderson High School.
But there are many more Black Andersonians and residents of other areas who have contributed to the history of Madison County and deserve to be remembered not only by their families but by the communities in which they live.
Black History Month in February marks a great time to start collecting stories and artifacts to share among one another and maybe to contribute to the Black history collection at the Madison County Historical Society.
To share your family’s stories, contact me at rebecca.bibbs@heraldbulletin.com.
Maybe there’s a great story to tell about your grandfather, as well. His legacy, even if he didn’t clout home runs like Aaron, should be remembered.
