I realize I may be running this redear fishing into the ground, but give me one more article. An unsolicited phone call from a well-known Alabama fishing guide tripled my ability to find these shellcrackers in reservoirs.
Brian Barton is a fishing guide on Pickwick and lives in the Florence/Muscle Shoals area. He knows my fascination with this fish and put his bass fishing knowledge to work finding and catching 111 redear in just over three hours. Barton gives a lot of credit to his fishing buddy, Fran. This fellow fills the freezer with redear by only fishing the spawn.
They are catching these delectable panfish on Pickwick Lake creek arms. One tributary on this massive TVA lake might be 2,000 acres or more. This means they are finding isolated schools bedding offshore in about 7 feet of water -- akin to finding a needle in a haystack.
“Don’t bother coming if you don’t have the right electronics,” Barton said. “I rode around finding shellcracker beds on my side-imaging fishfinder for two hours before I wet a line.”
Barton sent photos of the beds he marked. He is spot-on. There were a lot of 7-foot flats well away from shore with only a few harboring the ideal conditions for these fish to bed. The bass fisherman in this guide found the larger readers closer to creek channels.
Barton said, "If you come down in May, you will not be disappointed if you can finish the full moon. Just make sure to check on how early the full moon comes. The water temperature has to be at least 74 degrees. If the moon is full earlier than May 10, this may not happen. Few redears are caught along the shore.”
The kicker is, after the spawn, some of the redear migrate to the Wilson Dam. According to Fran, big shellcrackers suspend under the turbines in about 28 feet of water.
“The schools hug the dam to stay out of the current and feed on shad that get cut coming through the dam. The school is 2 feet wide and 2 feet in depth. They show up nicely on our underwater camera,” he said.
This changes my thought process for fishing Geist. I hope to find redear on bars and weed edges along creek channels. As hard as it is for me, I’ve transitioned a couple of rods with No. 2 hooks on a drop shot. Yep, I’m going to soak some worms on the bottom. I hope the drop shot will keep my worms just above the weeds.
This was not the only call I received. Soon to be 90 years young Leroy Smith of Leavenworth rang in. He fishes for shellcrackers in some of the Hoosier National Forest lakes north of Tell City. There is Indian, Celina and Tipsaw.
Smith uses a bright yellow 8-pound test line and fishes on the bottom.
“The redear are curious and will follow the line to my bait. I use a No. 4 split shot 6 inches above a No. 2 hook. I keep the distance from my heavy weight to the hook short. If you don’t, those readers will suspend and suck the bait off your hook without you knowing it. This short lead forces them to pull and get hooked,” he said.
Leroy also makes the best and most unique slate-type turkey call I’ve used, even though my calling was not up to his standards. He worked his magic over the phone, and I think I’ve got it.
Leroy had pneumonia this spring and couldn’t hunt in the traditional way. He called four toms to his front porch.