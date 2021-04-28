Last week’s column left off on a snowy Wednesday morning with Ray Novak and I set up in a ground blind. He had just done a marvelous job calling in two gobblers who gave us head shots at 35 yards. Ray got his, but my gun misfired.
The missed tom gave me another chance -- albeit a quick one -- and I missed, but the gun did fire. So what happened? I was sick. After the gobbler and two nearby hens flew off, I began to assess the situation.
When I packed for the trip, I took a box with eight turkey loads. These were Triple Beard, Hevi-Shot shells that were in good condition and about 2 years old. On my way through the garage, I grabbed another box of shells that were quite old.
I put one box in the driver’s door and the other in the passenger door compartments. The next morning, well before daylight, I grabbed the wrong box of shells. The old ones had been corroded, something I did not see in the dark. I believe that corrosion kept the action from fully closing, causing the gun not to fire.
Just in case it was my gun, Ray suggested I use his. We sat the rest of the afternoon and had agreed to quit at 5:30 p.m. I had to use the bathroom. I was disgusted, tired and cold. With six minutes to go, two hens entered the field. We watched and hoped for the next 90 minutes a gobbler would come calling, but none did.
There was no quit in me. I set my alarm a little early to get the coffee going. I wanted more time to owl hoot a couple of extra areas before we went to our best. Good intention, but no tom responded.
A long walk up a hill and across a powerline right-of-way brought us to where we thought a really mature gobbler came from the morning before. This tom was ganged up on by the other two we shot at. He left in the opposite direction from which he came. Would he circle back and roost in the same area? We were about to find out on this record-breaking cold morning.
We found a well-worn trail almost by feel and entered the woods. Ray stopped and pulled out his owl hoot call. Immediately, a tom gobbled back. He was on roost about 90 yards away.
Silently, Ray and I eased down a hillside and set down against a big tree. Because of heavy cloud cover, good shooting light was slow to come. He was not hunting, and there was only one gun. However, I know my limitations.
Ray Novak is a great turkey caller with a most unusual slate-type call made of aluminum and wood. He uses a striker on the metal surface.
When my friend started talking turkey, the tom could not shut up. It was an instant love affair between an old gobbler and an alluring young hen.
There was a slight break below us with a hen decoy at the crest. As darkness begrudgingly gave way to light, the tom flew down from his high perch on the opposite ridge and landed just below the decoy and out of sight.
Ray called one more time, and here he came. At 31 yards, the wary old bird paused. There was something in front of him that did not look right. His moment of hesitation was all I needed.
Sunrise was at 6:51 a.m., and I shot the boss of the woods at 6:54.
My bad luck turned good. This bird had what Ray calls “a paint-brush beard” that measured 11.5 inches with 1 1/8th-inch spurs.
After arriving home, I called the name and phone number on the aluminum call. Leroy Smith, 812-739-2973. The gentleman is 89 years old and loves to hunt turkey.
