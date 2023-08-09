When I was a boy living on my grandparents' farm north of Madison, early August presented a chore that would last about three weeks. On several occasions, family members and I would pick three-gallon buckets full of blackberries. The adults filled two buckets and the kids one.
Then there was no insect repellent. We put sulfur powder on our feet, ankles and waist in an attempt to ward off chiggers. After picking, we would skinny dip in Clifty Creek -- the boys in one pool, the girls in another. This never ultimately worked. Those chiggers could burrow into some inconvenient places.
The jellies and cobblers were worth the effort. When the cold winds of winter arrived, the inconvenient memory of a hot, humid day and the chiggers was replaced with the delicious taste of butter and blackberry jelly on a hot homemade dinner roll.
I have blackberries in my fencerow, but they are usually tiny and seedy. However, I found a five-acre patch about five miles down the road where the blackberries are plump and juicy.
My friend Dough Skinner told me about a place near Fortville called The Wild Blackberry Farms. I went pickin’ Tuesday morning. Owner Greg Butts asked what I was going to do with them. I told him I was going to make a cobbler. He directed me to four different rows to pick that many varieties. One variety was just coming on and only had a few ripe berries.
Skinner’s blackberry jelly took first place at the Indiana State Fair this year.
This time, I didn’t need long pants, a long-sleeved shirt or insect repellent. The canes were in perfect rows and tied to wires and were thornless.
The berries are super easy to pick at $5.50 per pound. For one dollar more a pound, you can buy them pre-picked. Call or text (317) 502-1210 or email hello@wildblackberryfarms.com.
The 50-acre property also has a beautiful barn that is used for weddings and other group functions. The east end of the barn has the appearance of an old country church with old-fashioned 100-year-old oak pews.
The horse stalls have been converted into rooms, one of which is the marriage suite. The decor is quite impressive.
Do a Google search for Wild Blackberry Farms and you will see what I saw. The folks there also sell honey and blackberry wine. I bought a bottle for a special occasion.
I should mention also the pickin’ is from 8 a.m. till noon. Expect availability for the next three weeks.
• • •
At a writer’s conference in 2020, I listened intently to a wildlife biologist speak about our endangered hellbender salamanders. They could take water samples from branches, streams and rivers to find the DNA of these secretive creatures and then locate them.
Our DNR folks, along with Purdue University researchers, have collected some hellbender salamanders and put them into a controlled environment in order to propagate the specie. It takes seven to eight years for these amphibians to reproduce.
In the wild, these unique creatures need a desired habitat and clean water to reproduce. The hellbender decline was first noted in 1990. For the first time, these dedicated folks have found a juvenile hellbender salamander in Blue River, just upstream from the Ohio River
Indiana has done a good job in stopping the pollutants of our rivers and streams. Get the entire story on the Indiana DNR website. It is a long road back, but we have dedicated individuals working to make it happen.