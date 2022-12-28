I spent several hundred dollars getting ready for our big blizzard -- an electric heater for my garage and several portable propane tanks. We were very fortunate to only get two inches of snow. If your garage door was facing west, this little amount of snow caused substantial drifts. At the end of it all was something I had been looking forward to.
Last Friday, I received a call that a specialty item I ordered was in. Going to get it was not an easy task, and I could have waited. My car was in the garage. Directly in front of the garage door was my truck with both doors frozen shut. I filled a gallon jug with lukewarm salt water and liberally doused the seams around the door and on the door handle to gain access. When I got to town, I left the door ajar for fear it would freeze again.
I’ve ice fished and deer hunted in below-zero wind chills. This was unlike anything I’d ever felt. Conditions were life-threatening. Facing the wind just about took my breath away. I desired a fountain drink but was unwilling to get out of my truck again until I arrived home.
My beagle Tramp and I survived as did three wild feral cats. The half-grown kittens stayed in my barn and enjoyed the cat food I put out on the porch.
I enjoyed Christmas with family and friends. Monday, Bob May and I went ice fishing. In less than four days, the pond we fish had six inches of ice. Bob caught two bass, and that was it for both of us. This pond is only about seven feet deep. I believe the water temperature dropped so drastically it stunned the fish.
Early ice on Summit Lake usually produces good fishing in five feet of water. This time, anglers were catching them at 18 feet. This is where they found warmer water, I suspect.
Tuesday afternoon, Bob May, Carrie Stadtmiller and I found the bluegill biting so fast we dared only use one pole each. We had two doubles on a two-jig rig. The icing on the cake was when each of us caught 20-inch catfish.
My 1970s vintage ice tackle has begun to fail me. They are just falling apart. I have more old stuff to try, but it may be time for some new tackle.
I will ice fish through Friday morning and then exchange my fishing tackle for a shotgun. I have a local briar/weed patch just breaming with cottontails. It is time to get after them.
Before I knew this blizzard was coming, I calculated Jan. 10 as the soonest we would have ice. After five days of 50-degree weather with an inch of rain, it may be Jan. 10 or later before we see safe ice again.
I write this article Tuesday evening. By the time you read it, I hope to have caught some big crappie from a pond near Liberty.
On a sad note, last Thursday evening, as the rain turned to snow and the wind began to blow, I was thinking about my old friend Leroy Smith. He lives close to the Ohio River, near Leavenworth, and loves to fish for redear and hunt wild turkeys. I made a mental note to call him the next morning. He died that night. Leroy was 90. Also, the next morning, I received word of a baby being born.
Leroy made a most unique turkey slate call. I am fortunate to own one. In a way, Leroy will be with me every spring when I step into the woods to call the elusive Eastern wild turkey gobbler.