I attended a Boy Scout meeting Monday. It was the first time since my brother and I were in a troop at Park Place way back in the 1950s. Boy Scouts then were a high adventure. Nothing has changed.
Troop 301 is looking to add members, aged 11 to 17, and is having an open house March 13 at 6:30 p.m. across the street to the west side of St. Ambrose Church in Anderson. There will be refreshments.
Families will meet the troop and get to see and learn a little about what it does. The scouts meet every Monday at this location.
According to Weston Bell, “At Troop 301, our motto is 'Building Leaders Through High Adventures for Over 70 Years.'”
“Since 1951, the Boy Scouts have been passionate about fostering a love of the outdoors and growing strong leadership skills in each new generation of boys," Bell said. "When we say 'high adventure,' we mean it. For the last 70 years, we’ve taken Anderson-area youth backpacking and spelunking, canoeing and fishing, rock climbing and rappelling and even mountain climbing. We’ve camped all over the country from southern Indiana to Wisconsin, South Carolina to Maine.
“We’re committed to providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences to Anderson-area youth, and in doing so we’ve helped develop leaders in business and youth work, the military, Emergency Medical Services, the Department of Natural Resources and many other fields.
“We view the development of the next generation of outdoorsmen as our responsibility and our calling. We teach our scouts to live by the Outdoor Code, and we’re proud to say that our current and former members are excellent and responsible outdoorsmen. We consider all those who love the outdoors to be our family, and we take great pride in introducing new youth to that tradition.”
There are more than 135 merit badges to be earned through Boy Scouts including sailing, rifle shooting, backpacking and fishing. Some adults who were former scouts serve as merit badge counselors to assist youth in earning these coveted badges.
The elite rank is Eagle Scout. Troop 301 has three Eagle Scouts among its adult leaders. The Eagle Scout rank is a great achievement for scouts. It is impressive to have on a resume and a brotherhood within the Boy Scouts.
“We want families in the Anderson area to know that we are here and we’re still hard at work doing what we’ve been doing for decades. We take pride in the fact that we’re able to offer these unique and life-changing opportunities to our youth, challenges growing increasingly hard to find,” Bell said. “We hope boys and their families interested in the outdoors and leadership will remember us, and join us on our next adventure. We camp once a month and meet every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can find us on Facebook as 'Boy Scout Troop 301 Anderson, Indiana.'"
• • •
I ran into an old acquaintance about a month ago. Ray’s son used to date one of my softball girls. I often gave her a ride to his house.
On my way back from Indy, I took the scenic route past his house. As fortune would arrange, he was at his mailbox as I drove by. I wound up visiting for a while.
We have much in common and, therefore, a lot to talk about. He and his wife took in some kids and raised them as their own. I did something similar. We talked about hunting and finally about the fish in his pond. A photo of a large bass prompted me to ask for permission to fish.
My friend also owns property on a large I-70 lake. I can fish it as well. I like to fish in new places.