My daughter Jourdan and son-in-law Ryan invited me to visit them in Nashville, Tennessee, last week. My gift for Father’s Day was to attend a new musical called “May We All.” I was all in, but because of high gas prices, I decided to take a bus.
I was dropped off at the Indianapolis bus station. I had picked up a friend from this station two years ago. We hurried to a service station so she could use the bathroom. She told me this Indianapolis bus station, the one Greyhound charters out of, was filthy.
I had about a half-hour wait to board the bus. The station was in need of repair and appeared none too clean. I had yet to see the worst.
About 12 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, our bus driver announced we would be stopping at a truck plaza. He suggested we use the restroom here instead of waiting until our arrival in Kentucky.
I soon understood what a kind gesture this was. The Louisville bus terminal was an absolute disaster. Areas of the floor were wet, and the water fountain looked like it had been kicked from the wall.
We had a 45-minute delay because our new driver forgot her cell phone and had to go back home. No problem. I’ve done the same. However, there came a time when I needed to use the bathroom.
The first two toilets were full and not usable, and there was not a sheet of toilet paper to be found in the men’s restroom. I saw a man go into the women’s side.
Finally, I located a plastic bag with partially used but clean rolls of tissue.
A drug-sniffing dog found what it was looking for in the luggage compartment of our bus and one other.
There appeared to be two bus lines using this station. My guess is the maintenance of these facilities is the responsibility of the cities.
The Nashville station was pretty nice with a clean restroom and a restaurant. Ryan was waiting, giving me little time to look around.
Ryan and Jourdan are into hiking. We took a trail at Radner Lake State Park where wildlife did abound. Along with the chipmunks and squirrels, we saw a whitetail doe and a beautiful black snake crawling up a big oak.
The play was quite entertaining. The script was written by one of the Georgia-Florida Line members and his cousin. A very talented group of thespians, singers and musicians put on a wonderful show.
Nashville is a fun city, breaming with entertainment. Normally, I would have stayed longer, but one of my last softball players was having a graduation open house on Sunday.
Ryan and Jourdan left me at the bus terminal at about 10 a.m. The bus was a little behind schedule, but this seems to be the norm. We were told a mechanic was working on a problem.
On board, we learned what the problem was. The bathroom door was locked and inaccessible.
After we had been on the road for an hour or so, someone had to use the bathroom. The driver took an exit and pulled into a vacant lot. There was a mound with shrubs and weeds. Our driver told us if we had to go, this was it. Men and women used this open-air facility.
Louisville was our next stop. This time there was toilet paper. A man in the next stall was smoking a crack pipe (someone else told me this). Still, this place was a wreck.
There is much more, but you get the picture.
Most of the passengers were nice and I’m guessing without the means to travel any other way. I shared the water in my bottle with the guy sitting next to me and half of my bag of nuts.
I feel these folks are often being denied decent facilities in their travels. With fuel prices on the rise, you too might decide to take the bus.