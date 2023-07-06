I looked over the Indiana DNR website and decided that, if I were confused, you might also be regarding reserved hunts.
Some application periods are over before others begin. Also, the DNR has folded the Indiana Private Lands Access into the reserved hunt program and away from the self-service sign-in system. Let’s take a look.
Hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts at.on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. You must purchase your hunting licenses before applying. I buy mine online. It is very easy to do once you set up an account with the DNR. It remembers your email and password. You can view licenses purchased in the past as well as hunts applied for.
Applications must be submitted by 11.59 pm on Aug. 6, 2023, for Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing Fish and Wildlife Areas—also, all deer hunts at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.
The application for state park deer hunts does not begin until August 20, 2023, with a cut-off of September 24, 2023. Some 18 state parks will allow applications for early and late-season hunts. Summit Lake is not on the list this year.
Wildlife biologists set these hunts based on the damage deer are doing to the habitat. Overbrowsing is not something the average hiker would take note of.
Many reservoirs and fish and wildlife properties offer reserve draw dove hunts. Plots of sunflowers are planted to concentrate the birds and give hunters a better opportunity to harvest birds. The dove population has a mortality rate of 70 percent a year, whether hunted or not.
IPLA will offer hunts for squirrels, archery deer, youth deer, teal, and early goose on private lands.
As fall nears, some deer hunts will become available where you must drive to the location to submit an application. This makes one more committed to showing up on the day of the hunt. Unfortunately, these places are well over 100 miles from Madison County.
The state parks offer an early season, usually the Monday and Tuesday after the opener of the firearms season. A late season begins after the beginning of the muzzleloader season.
Drawn hunters often don’t keep their commitments. Almost everyone shows up for the first day of the early hunt. The second day drops to about 60 percent.
Maybe 50 percent will be there during the late season opener and only 30 percent on the second day.
Hunted deer hunker down; without greater hunter participation, the deer will not move, and the desired harvest will not be met. If you apply, plan on hunting both days.
The DNR computer hates me. Last year, I changed the spelling of my name to trick this “Random drawing.” It didn’t work. I was drawn for one late state park hunt. In 30 years, I’ve yet to be drawn for a private property pheasant hunt.
• • •
I fished one afternoon all of last week. I had entertained two three-year-old girls for six days. Solene, Sineya, and Brianna (Sineya’s mother) were visiting from out of state.
I was fortunate to find a stroller, car seat, Mini-Mouse scooter, kitty cat helmet, and two bicycles with training wheels at rummage sales.
I took them to playgrounds, Falls Park wading in the creek, and to see horses, ducks, and chickens. It saddened me when they had to leave, but they may return in two weeks.
Relaxation is what I needed. I sat on a lawn chair at the bank of a pit, fishing a plastic worm very slowly. The fish liked my lazy presentation.