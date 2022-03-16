My brother Randy and I drove to Chicago to retrieve our sibling Roger from a long trip that began in Kyiv, Ukraine. Randy is an ace mechanic and determined my wheel bearings were going out. My Impala made the trip. My buddy Monty at Edgewood Service Center took care of the problem.
Roger left 27 years of loved ones behind and hopes to see them again someday. Thus far, his closest friends have stayed out of harm’s way by fleeing to Western Ukraine.
He will likely receive back surgery while he is here. If returning to Ukraine is not possible, Roger hopes to bring his adopted family to America or join them in a country that borders Ukraine. Especially close to his heart are two little boys.
It is now time for big brother to go fishing. As you are reading this column, I should be fishing a 12-acre lake in Southern Indiana for big panfish.
I don’t like to use a bobber but may need to. The water is still quite cold, requiring one to slow the retrieve. I even plan to take an ice pole and hang those tiny jigs straight under the boat.
This is the lake where I caught a 14-inch redear last fall. I’m hoping to see her again and this time full of eggs.
Many thanks to all the readers who set me straight on my memory of an apple dessert I enjoyed as a child. I remembered it as apple pandelli, but I stand corrected. It was apple pandowdy. In fact, two of you sent the lyrics to a song about apple pandowdy.
When there were still defined channels snaking into Morse Reservoir from two small creeks, the bass and crappie would use them to migrate shallow. Over time, those little branches have silted in. Thanks to LARE (Lake & River Enhancement) funding, $100,000 will be used in a project to dredge several Hoosier lake inlets or boating access channels.
I can think of several drought seasons when almost the entire area above the Cicero bridge was dry. Those conditions would have been perfect for dredging, but the funding must not have been available. The other possibility is an influential politician bought a lakeshore house above the bridge. Shame on me for thinking such a thing.
J. C. Murphy a 1,200-acre lake at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area is going to be drained and renovated. The man-made lake was built in 1951 and has to be renovated about every 12 years.
Most of the lake is about 3-feet deep and is a popular destination for ice anglers. The renovation will begin next week and be finished in 2024.
The project will increase opportunities for anglers, waterfowl hunters, trappers and wildlife viewers. Habitat will be improved for rare and endangered wildlife.
The DNR is seeking volunteers to construct stake beds, fish attractors and, when it is drained low, to net fish. How much fun would that be?
To volunteer go to: wildlife.IN.gov/properties/willow-slough-fwa/j.c.-murphey-lake-renovation/.
