About the second week in December, my life began taking an unusual turn. One of my former softball players, Brianna, came to visit with her 13-week-old baby girl Sineya. The next day, Brianna was sick.
A few days earlier, they had been to a birthday party in Michigan. We checked, and a couple of attendees had contracted the coronavirus. Bri would have to stay put, and I was to get very well acquainted with her beautiful baby who I nicknamed Burger-bug.
This young lady’s symptoms were severe body aches, fever and headaches. Although she did not get tested, we were certain it was the virus. Another thing certain, they were going to be here for a while.
The Bramwell Christmas dinner was on the horizon. Among attendees would be my great-grandson Lucas who is just a couple of weeks younger than Sineya.
I was feeling fine, but on Dec. 19, I tested positive for the coronavirus. I would not be celebrating Christmas this year. At least, not in the traditional way.
In the interim, I was caring for the baby as much as possible while Bri tried to stay in the guest room. The effort was not good enough.
In four days, Bri began feeling better just in time. My first two days were the worst. I felt like an out-of-shape person who had hired an overzealous trainer. Every muscle in my body ached. I never had a fever but did have a dry cough and some sinus drainage.
I didn’t lose my sense of taste entirely but had it replaced with something the flavor of burnt cabbage. My son Greg had the virus in late November with the same taste. He likened it to the taste of blood you experience when you cut your lip. I think it is the iron this virus takes out of one’s blood.
While my condition worsened, Brianna’s was rapidly improving. I turned the corner on Day 4. The bad taste lingers to the time of this writing. My corona has weakened me somewhat. I want to go rabbit hunting, but am not quite up to it. For me, this was not as bad as the flu except for the lingering lack of energy.
My son’s mother and step-father drove from Florida to host a Christmas day dinner. They tested positive two days earlier. With many other symptoms, Joe had a rash on his back. I experienced the same.
Our immediate family was finally able to get together last Friday to exchange gifts and eat pizza. We thanked God in prayer that we survived this virus.
My next step will be to donate plasma in order to help others who get hit a little harder. I’ve read that once tested positive for the coronavirus one should quarantine for 14 days. I did.
Sadly, my little Burger-bug and her mother are leaving Friday. The sickness was worth the joy this little one brought to me.
On Christmas Eve with presents wrapped, we had all went to bed for a long winter’s nap. That did not happen. I heard Brianna back in the living room about midnight. The baby was fussy and crying.
I joined them in the living room. Brianna and I began requesting favorite old songs from my Ecco. I held Sineya. We sang and danced with the little one until her tiny head lay quiet on my shoulder.
What better way to celebrate the birth of Jesus than with this very special baby girl?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.