You see some amazing catches on TV fishing shows and on YouTube. Can you imagine booking a trip with a renowned American legend and knowing you will be in one of his upcoming videos and TV broadcast?
Tom Morgan and his wife Tammy have a vacation home in Central Florida. My son Greg and his wife Dawn went to visit. The guys caught a few fish before the wind and a cold front put a kibosh to the good bite. They had one big ace left in the hole.
They had booked an all-day fishing trip with Hall of Fame angler Roland Martin. Did they win some kind of lottery? Nope, if the 82-year-old Bassmaster tournament pro has an opening, you can fill it.
Martin charges $800 a day, and what a day you will have. Most Florida guides charge $400 for six hours, and you buy those $25-a-dozen shiners if you use live bait.
“Roland uses a cast net to catch his own bait. I bet we went through 150,” Greg said.
They fished shiner minnows under a bobber.
Morgan said, “He put a lot of energy into the trip, catching bait and rigging poles. We fished from daylight to dark.”
Martin had drinks, sandwiches and snacks. He used a Go-Pro camera to film the day’s fishing.
Greg and Morgan caught over 50 bass. Martin considers less than 40 a bad day. Fortunately, a warm front moved in, and the water temperature was on the rise. Our guys caught a lot of bass in the 3- to 7-pound class.
They were fishing a new, man-made lake called Headwaters or Fellsmere Lake. The 10,000-acre reservoir was opened to outboard motorboats in 2017. There are a lot of canals with idle speed limits. The top speed on the lake is 25 mph. The average depth is 6 feet. The maximum depth is 30 feet.
There were several ponds and pits where the land was inundated with resident populations of fish. One million fish were stocked, including Florida strain largemouth bass, redear, bluegill and crappie. Vero Beach is the largest nearby town.
To book a fishing trip with Martin go to www.fishingwithrolandmartin.com.
“We tipped him $120. It was the most fantastic day of fishing I’ve ever had,” Greg said.
He and I may try to book a day this March. Subscribe to Roland’s YouTube channel.
If you go to Headwaters Lake, take your fish scales and a measuring tape. The lake is catch-and-release only for bass. I wonder how large the redear and crappie get. It is probably a trophy for those species, too.
Anglers in Northern Indiana have been doing some ice fishing. Fellow writer John Martino posted a photo of him sitting on the ice with a nice spread of mostly big bluegill. Tuesday, someone drilled some test holes at Summit, and three people were seen fishing Salamonie on 2 inches of ice. Folks, we lost two of our best in recent years. It is simply not worth it to fish less than 4 inches of new ice.
May I also suggest you invest in a throw bag and watch some ice rescue videos on YouTube.
